Chris Hemsworth is back in Extraction 2, catch the explosive sneak peek

Chris Hemsworth has reunited with Director Sam Hargrave to bring the film sequel, Extraction 2.

If it’s anything like its initial offering the film comes packed with lengthy action scenes which show Hemsworth who plays Tyler Rake in a number of jaw-dropping and death-defying scenes.

The sequel shows Rake, an Australian black ops mercenary tasked with another deadly mission to rescue the embattled family of a Georgian gangster from the prison where he is being held.

The film, based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, has Hemsworth reuniting with director Hargrave, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo.

Extraction 2 is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Patrick Newall including Hemsworth, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

With the date of release being June 16, 2023, Extraction 2, shows Rake return on another deadly mission, in a prison yard, fighting off a riot and using a shield, while he’s on literal fire.

As he throws punches, Rake is struck on the head rendering him temporarily senseless and hears a voice which reminds him and viewers of his past life.

“Tyler, you were clinically dead nine months ago, but you fought your way back,” a voice is heard saying as Rake battles to shake off a knock which rendered him temporarily senseless.

The initial Extraction, also directed by Hargrave shows Rake emotionally battling the loss of his son, before he is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian drug Kingpin.

The nothing to lose mercenary tackles the murky underworld of weapons dealers including drug traffickers in an effort to survive a deadly mission which almost has a tragic ending.

Both films encompass similar themes namely crime, revenge, money and love, a recipe which drew many fans towards the franchise.

The action scenes are stela in both films. Lighting is soft, clear with the soundtrack adding much needed emotion to the fast paced action thriller.

Also read: Blue Beetle and the family, superhero link