Here’s how Google’s catching up on the AI race

In an accelerated shift towards dominating the AI (Artificial Intelligence), space Google has tabled plans to add conversational AI to its search product.

Known for its simple search functionality, Google plans to grant users with the ability to ask questions to Google on Large Language Models on search.

Considering Google’s search market, the tech giant may increase its dominance should the shift be implemented, all due to the fact that the AI market is fast on the increase.

Will ChatGPT, AI, replace Google?

The question has been raised several times after OpenAI introduced ChatGPT late last year.

The language model developed by OpenAI landed to a welcoming market which to date have propelled AI to competitive highs.

While ChatGPT, GPT4 can answer questions and provide information, Google is a search engine and tech company that offers different products including services.

AI was never designed to replace or compete with Google.

The design behind AI is to generate text and feedback, while Google helps find information on the net.

Googles’ move to feature conversational AI is a step in the right direction considering Microsoft recently launched Bing as a response to the AI race.

In February, Microsoft announced its new competitor against the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Bing is the name of an AI-powered search engine coupled with an edge browser from Microsoft.

Available for preview now at Bing.com, this search engine promises a new chat experience, more complete answers and the ability to generate content.

Bing comes in as an AI copilot for the web, tailored for people to get more from a search engine and the web.

According to Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO at Microsoft, AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all, – search.

“There are 10 billion search queries a day, but we estimate half of them go unanswered. That’s because people are using search to do things it wasn’t originally designed to do. It’s great for finding a website, but for more complex questions or tasks too often it falls short.”

Microsoft has coupled together search browsing and chat into a unified experience.

Here why this is interesting.

Better search results

Bing will offer users improved and relevant results.

Complete answers

Bing promises to summarize the answer users are looking for.

This new Bing will generate the content to help you write an email, create a 5 day itinerary for a dream vacation, or even prep for a job interview.

Bing also cites all its sources and users will be able to see links to the web for references.

A whole new Microsoft Edge experience, Bing brings new AI capabilities, a new look and whole new edge experience.

