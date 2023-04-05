Blue Beetle and the family, superhero link

Fresh of DC Studio’s shelves comes Blue Beetle a film about an American superhero based on DC Comics character Jaime Reyers.

Expected in theaters on August 18, the Warner Bros film makes history as it will be the first time the DC Super hero makes it on the big screen.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film stars Xolo Maridueña as the protagonist as well as his alter ego Jaime Reyes.

A film about a college grad Reyers who returns home after college to find that things are different back home.

The college grad full of aspirations unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient alien biotechnology relic, the Scarab.

The Scarab chooses Reyers to be it’s host bestowing upon him extraordinary powers, changing his life to become superhero Blue Beetle.

The film depicts a different narrative on superhero’s and family as the family can be seen being fully supportive and helping Reyers after he experienced a near death experience when he first transformed into Blue Beetle.

DC shows a remarkable transition in the trailer as the Scarab consumes Reyers to become part of the suit. The sequencing of the trailer seems spot, as DC explains how Blue Beetle ties into the DC universe.

Galactic conquerors, the Reach who use highly advanced technology to invade and take over planets created the Scarabs and sent them to multiple planets.

It was the Scarabs mission to find hosts and prepare them to be lieutenants for the Reach invasion.

The story line shifts slightly from it’s book narrative, as Jaime Reyes’ family know his secret identity as opposed to most superhero films where there’s no family and superhero connection.

The trailer shows Victoria Kord who surprisingly was not prominent in previous Blue Beetle comics , taking on the villain role as she wants to retake the Scarab that has now merged itself with Reyers.

The first Blue Beetle appeared in Fox Comics Mystery Men Comics in 1039, only later to be brought into DC Comics’ in 1986.

Dan Garret was the first Blue Beetle who was consumed by the Scarab during an expedition.

The film stars Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

