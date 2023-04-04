Have you seen the dog at the top of Twitter profiles?

It’s probably somewhere on the top left of everyone’s Twitter account.

Twitter’s blue bird appears to have been replaced since Monday.

Has the blue bird been replaced?

The iconic blue bird has been replaced by the official logo of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s, Shiba Inu.

While the shift was not officially announced, the doge image has literally popped up on most peoples’ accounts with many users showing concern.

It’s not clear whether the doge will be staying longer than this week, but the shift was done very quickly at the beginning of this week

LOL he's on mine too, what is that?? — crc0427 (@crc0427) April 3, 2023

The Doge seems to have incited confusion, with many users on Twitter speculating that it has something to do with Elon Musk and Cryptocurrency.

While some are confused by the quick shift from bird to doge, it seems Musk is having a field day relishing the idea that he kept his word to a user.

The reason.

What could be an April fools joke, a temporary solution and show of muscle, it could also be a response to a recent lawsuit against Musk regarding Cryptocurrency.

In June 2022, a Dogecoin investor filed a lawsuit against Musk for $258 billion on racketeering charges.

Musk was accused of promoting dogecoin prices only to let them crash years later.

Believed to be a pyramid scheme, Dogecoin was allegedly Musk’s step into the worlds richest man status.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter continue to speculate while others suspect that the blue birded logo is history with the doge as the possible future.

Dogecoin is suspected to have spiked due to Musk’s post.

A user on the platform said about 30% of stock had spiked after Musk changed Twitter’s logo from the Blue bird to the Shiba Inu dog.

Everything is possible. Birds become doge. pic.twitter.com/LPyfRIbWhQ — reverse matt 马特 (@mattinversion) April 4, 2023

