These updates from WhatsApp will keep your chats from prying eyes

Social messaging app WhatsApp has introduced an updates in the form of a text editor and tailor lock chats individually.

Text editor

The new version text editor will edit photos in a chat or a status menu.

The update will provide fonts for users, while also allowing users to update text background colour.

Text alignment is also added, meaning users can move the text to the left, right or even centre.

While the update is still incoming, WhatsApp has introduced a few features this year in their testing phase which should accelerate WhatsApp slightly ahead of its competition.

The social messaging app rolled out a few new updates – for testing – this year, with some of them allowing users to lock chats and keep them hidden from prying eyes.

The feature will allow users the ability to lock specific chats with a lock code or fingerprint lock.

WhatsApp is working the feature which will allow uses to have an extra layer of security by keeping their sensitive conversations safe.

The timeline for the lock specific chats feature is still unknown but the aim is to enhance user privacy, allow users to lock private chats right within the chats contact or group.

This means users will have access to a locked chat list.

“After adding a chat to the list of your locked chats, it will be only available within this screen and, once a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user’s fingerprint or passcode, making it nearly impossible for anyone else to open the chat. To protect your privacy, a locked chat cannot be opened without a fingerprint or passcode. In addition, if someone tries to access your phone and fails to provide the necessary authentication, they will be prompted to clear the chat to open it,” the blog post said

In a future privacy and security update for group chats, users will have the ability to send audio messages that can only be played once.

