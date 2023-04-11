Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Future Trends

Here’s how Waze will customize your drive using your dramatic star sign

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Google traffic service Waze has introduced a new feature to tailor-make driving experiences.

Known as Zodiac, the feature involves astrology, but how it will work is another interesting feast for users.

Users will have the ability to choose from a wide selection of driving experiences, including access to some entertaining content.

Waze users will have the option to: “select a theme that fits their mood and change them with ease. Make a long trip less monotonous when you embrace your inner pop star with Christina Aguilera, keep the kids entertained with Fraggle Rock during school drop-off, re-center on your way to work with Headspace, and even liven up a traffic-filled route with some action from Halo. We’ve got you covered, no matter your drive.”

The feature is only available in the U.S. currently with a plan to rollout to more markets in the near future.

Whether you navigate driving like a Sagittarius, a Scorpio, Taurus or even a spicy Aries, Waze navigation guide plans to get all navigation types to their destinations.

“Whether you’re a fiery Aries, a balanced Libra, an independent Aquarius, an ambitious Taurus, a spontaneous Gemini, an intuitive Cancer, a detail-oriented Virgo, an intense Capricorn, a whimsical Pisces, a dramatic Leo, a free-spirited Sagittarius or a loyal Scorpio. She does it with love, life advice and a little teasing.”

Users will gain access to an astrological guide that pairs their directions perfectly with their personalities.

Tap into the Customize your drive feature on the left menu on the Waze app to gain access to user experience tailored for you.

Think driving using directions specifically tailored for your star sign, knowing when you’re likely to be triggered, like the intense Capricorn you are, or the dramatic Leo that you could be all while using the app to reach your final destination.

A theme that fits moods, and changes them at ease is the direction Waze has introduced to deliver a new way to look at navigation going into the future.

Liven up your driving experience by staying entertained on the road as you navigate to your final destination.

Also read: Connect by Axis showcases top-tier video and surveillance technology

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
how to rica mtn sim online
MTN launches uncapped home wireless packages with free cancellation 
Innovation 11 Apr 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.