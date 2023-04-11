Here’s how Waze will customize your drive using your dramatic star sign

Google traffic service Waze has introduced a new feature to tailor-make driving experiences.

Known as Zodiac, the feature involves astrology, but how it will work is another interesting feast for users.

Users will have the ability to choose from a wide selection of driving experiences, including access to some entertaining content.

Waze users will have the option to: “select a theme that fits their mood and change them with ease. Make a long trip less monotonous when you embrace your inner pop star with Christina Aguilera, keep the kids entertained with Fraggle Rock during school drop-off, re-center on your way to work with Headspace, and even liven up a traffic-filled route with some action from Halo. We’ve got you covered, no matter your drive.”

The feature is only available in the U.S. currently with a plan to rollout to more markets in the near future.

Whether you navigate driving like a Sagittarius, a Scorpio, Taurus or even a spicy Aries, Waze navigation guide plans to get all navigation types to their destinations.

“Whether you’re a fiery Aries, a balanced Libra, an independent Aquarius, an ambitious Taurus, a spontaneous Gemini, an intuitive Cancer, a detail-oriented Virgo, an intense Capricorn, a whimsical Pisces, a dramatic Leo, a free-spirited Sagittarius or a loyal Scorpio. She does it with love, life advice and a little teasing.”

Users will gain access to an astrological guide that pairs their directions perfectly with their personalities.

Tap into the Customize your drive feature on the left menu on the Waze app to gain access to user experience tailored for you.

Think driving using directions specifically tailored for your star sign, knowing when you’re likely to be triggered, like the intense Capricorn you are, or the dramatic Leo that you could be all while using the app to reach your final destination.

A theme that fits moods, and changes them at ease is the direction Waze has introduced to deliver a new way to look at navigation going into the future.

Liven up your driving experience by staying entertained on the road as you navigate to your final destination.

