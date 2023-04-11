Burn Media Sites
Innovation

MTN launches uncapped home wireless packages with free cancellation 

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
how to rica mtn sim online

MTN South Africa has launched uncapped wireless plans targeted at home users for gaming, streaming, and even working from home.

The new packages start at a reasonable R249 per month for the entry package limited to 10Mbit.

The new packages range from R249 per month to R 999 a month between the entry-level package and the next price tier, the Infinite plan.

The plans are priced very competitively considering they’re right next to uncapped fibre solution prices.

These new plans work on both MTN’s 4G/LTE and 5G networks but are coverage dependent.

The plans are wireless and will connect to either 5G or fixed LTE

To connect customers will need to have a 5G home router and be within 5G coverage.  Should the customer not have 5G, the plan will fall on the fixed LTE network.

Tariff options are as follows:

  • 10Mbit/s Entry plan: R249 per month
  • 20Mbit/s Pro plan: R399 per month
  • 35Mbit/s Premium plan: R499 per month
  • 60Mbit/s Ultra plan: R699 per month
  • Unlimited plan: R999 per month

The other side of the coin

While certain packages include either a 5G and/or LTE free to use router on a month to month contract which can be cancelled at any point without penalty fees, research on the products show that the packages seem to throttle down after a period or amount of data consumed.

A 10Mbit/s starter plan at R249 is reduced to 2Mbit/s after 100GB, a 20Mbit/s pro plan: R399/month is reduced to 5Mbit/s after 300GB, a 35Mbit/s Premium plan: R499/month is reduced to 10Mbit/s after 500GB with the Ultra
60Mbit/s Ultra plan for R699/month reduced to 10Mbit/s after 800GB).

The packages are available instore at MTN outlets and online.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

