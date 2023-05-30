Tech 60 seconds: Bots target movies, reserve bank prepares for worst outcome

Someone cracked Windows XP activation for offline use

Windows XP has been cracked and this means it can be used offline without activation according to numerous reports.

The details still do not have the assailant, but it seems there are those who are determined to reverse engineer the software to create an open-source version.

The money backup plan for possible grid collapse

Straight into it, this week, the South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank’s Financial Sector Contingency Forum (FSCF) was working on a contingency plan for the probability of a national grid failure.

Speaking at the release of the first edition of the Financial Stability Review for 2023, a report which highlights the banks’ stability, alongside the country’s financial system, Kganyago highlighted some much-needed plans to ready systems to ensure they were prepared for any outcome.

This report comes after Eskom announced it would implement stage 6 load shedding due to the failure of 10 generation units.

AI bots drag Little Mermaid under the sea.

The world’s most popular authoritative source for movies, IMDb was reported to have flagged unusual voting on their site.

It appears their bots made an attempt to tank the movie’s reputation after The Little Mermaid made over $115 million over the weekend.

John Wick 5 confirmed

Lionsgate has confirmed the return of the fifth installment of the action-packed John Wick franchise.

Keanu Reeves, as John Wick returns to take on even more impossible tasks in spectacular fashion in a bid to end it all with his enemies.

The fifth installment will follow several spinoffs, such as The Continental to name a few.

In the fourth installment, Wick is on a mission to regain his freedom.

The trailer shows how Wick will have a new foe played by Bill Skarsgard.

The pair may dual at some point in the film as Wick claws his way through a path to defeat the High Table.

A new enemy even more powerful has surfaced, which may prove a challenge to the dog-loving protagonist.

The cast features some new and returning names such as Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane and Hiroyuki Sanada.

