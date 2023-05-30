Mind-blowing Photoshop update with generative ai, Adobe Firefly

In a new trajectory setting update, Photoshop has set a new course with the integration of Generative Ai and Adobe Firefly into Photoshop.

It was more than three decades ago when Photoshop landed in user hands and to date the software delivers a new way for creators to stretch creativity.

Photoshop subscribers will tap into the magic of Firefly a fleet of generative AI models directly in the Photoshop desktop (beta) app.

Using natural language prompts, users will be able to add content, remove and replace parts of an image and extend the edges of an image all at the touch of a mouse.

A new generative AI layer has been added to allow users to seamlessly edit without any distractions or using third-party features.

The update, which could be described as the biggest design update due to Firefly now added into Photoshop, meaning users get to use text prompts to add objects, edit and remove objects.

“Firefly launched six weeks ago and has quickly become one of the most successful beta launches in Adobe’s history, with beta users generating over 100 million assets to date,” confirms Adobe in their blog.

“Firefly is the most differentiated generative AI service on the market, and the only one to generate commercially viable, professional quality content directly from creators’ existing workflows. Firefly’s first model is trained on a unique dataset that includes Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content and other public domain content without copyright restrictions.”

The creator approach

Generative AI and its addition was to enable the user to monetize their talents, in the same manner as Adobe has done with Adobe Stock and Behance.

