Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Social networking

Four things Eusebius McKaiser tweeted before his death

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Eusebius McKaiser

Celebrated broadcaster author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering what is believed to have been an epileptic seizure.

The Grahamstown-born, Rhodes University graduate and renowned broadcaster was known to share compelling views without fear nor favour.

Here are some of the last ideas the author shared with the world on social media. Ideas we think shared his personality in just the right manner.

The arts.

Politics

The Mckaiser was known to share some constructive views of the South African political landscape.  One of his last tweets, he argues there needed to be accountability, in the form of tagging political parties to the magnitude of destruction left by poor leadership.

The effects of blackouts were foreseeable McKaiser stressed, and were a solid consequence of a misled government.

The purpose of journalism

Activist

Also read: Mind-blowing Photoshop update with generative ai, Adobe Firefly

Feature image:  Eusebius McKaiser/Facebook.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.