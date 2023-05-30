Four things Eusebius McKaiser tweeted before his death

Celebrated broadcaster author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering what is believed to have been an epileptic seizure.

The Grahamstown-born, Rhodes University graduate and renowned broadcaster was known to share compelling views without fear nor favour.

Here are some of the last ideas the author shared with the world on social media. Ideas we think shared his personality in just the right manner.

The arts.

STOP what you’re doing. Right now. You need to watch this. Wow. I … am speechless & ran out of tears. Also retweet so Musa Motha becomes a household name in SA and not just a star on a UK show. This is the inspiration you needed for this week: https://t.co/ZS4S2LLlXi — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 30, 2023

Politics

PODCAST | Is there a viable alternative to the ANC? https://t.co/aXXmlAKJ3Z via @TimesLIVE — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 30, 2023

The Mckaiser was known to share some constructive views of the South African political landscape. One of his last tweets, he argues there needed to be accountability, in the form of tagging political parties to the magnitude of destruction left by poor leadership.

The effects of blackouts were foreseeable McKaiser stressed, and were a solid consequence of a misled government.

The purpose of journalism

Your journalists should do two things. Basic research and ask questions before embarrassing themselves and your publication like this. These immunities are standard for hosting international conferences and summits. All countries issue similar immunities. We did this previously… https://t.co/Oul9GdPYMK — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) May 30, 2023

Activist

Uganda’s President Museveni approves tough new anti-gay laws https://t.co/WORdo9svZo — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 30, 2023

