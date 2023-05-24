WATCH EXCLUSIVE: Huawei unpacks incoming devices, P60 Pro and more

“We’re doing a great job on the foldable,” Huawe’s Chief Marketing Officer Cheng Lei said detailing an entire process of how the foldable was designed to not only be competitive but to be a device that set the trend for foldable.

“This foldable segment has potential globally. That’s why we have introduced the P50 Pocket to the overseas market.”

This is something really special, and we hope the global market will get to experience one of the best foldable devices on the market, says Lei.

Foldables tend to be heavy, and the Mate X3 tends to be lighter, he adds to tell the customer that Huawei plans to introduce a foldable flagship that’s beyond the traditional.

Watch the full session below.

