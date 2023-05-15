WhatsApp: You can now lock chats, make conversations more private

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that enables users to lock certain chats away from prying eyes.

The feature was introduced by Meta head Mark Zuckerberg who said the feature would allow certain chats to be hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won’t show the sender or the message content.

The feature may put WhatsApp at loggerheads with the state as strengthened protection online was an issue at some point.

Users will soon have the ability to lock and hide conversations.

The feature promises to remove a chat thread from the apps regular onscreen inbox and place it into a new folder that can only be opened by a password or biometric such as facial recognition or a fingerprint.

Chat Lock will protect “your intimate conversations,” WhatsApp said.

The latest in the growing list off security features alongside encrypted messaging.

