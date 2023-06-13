Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game revealed, release date, trailer, tutorial

A product from Ubisoft, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora which takes users on a journey as a Na’vi is set to be released in December this year.

The trailer is out and shows a Na’vi trained as an RDA agent taking on a role to save the Na’vi people.

The gameplay provides insight into the frontier of Pandora’s world, in the first-person perspective.

Users can expect to be a trained Na’vi on a quest to save her people from the RDA’s greed.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora takes the user on an immersive first-person action-adventure game.

Game plan

The game kicks off when the RDA expands its operations to the Western Frontier.

John Mercer up ducks you the main character hoping to mold and turn you against your own people.

When the RDA evacuates in a rush when their plans are interrupted by the battle of the hallelujah mountains.

You are put to sleep.

Fifteen years later you awake and have to reconnect with the Na’vi people and discover what it means to be Na’vi.

Your first bond for life, first flight, and first hunt are all taught to you by the Na’vi who work to nurture their new world.

This all comes under threat.

Watch more of the tutorial below.

Your mission is to stop the RDA as you gain an overview of the battlefield.

