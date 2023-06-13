Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Social

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game revealed, release date, trailer, tutorial

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

A product from Ubisoft, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora which takes users on a journey as a Na’vi is set to be released in December this year.

The trailer is out and shows a Na’vi trained as an RDA agent taking on a role to save the Na’vi people.

The gameplay provides insight into the frontier of Pandora’s world, in the first-person perspective.

Users can expect to be a trained Na’vi on a quest to save her people from the RDA’s greed.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora takes the user on an immersive first-person action-adventure game.

Game plan

The game kicks off when the RDA expands its operations to the Western Frontier.

John Mercer up ducks you the main character hoping to mold and turn you against your own people.

When the RDA evacuates in a rush when their plans are interrupted by the battle of the hallelujah mountains.

You are put to sleep.

Fifteen years later you awake and have to reconnect with the Na’vi people and discover what it means to be Na’vi.

Your first bond for life, first flight, and first hunt are all taught to you by the Na’vi who work to nurture their new world.

This all comes under threat.

Watch more of the tutorial below.

Your mission is to stop the RDA as you gain an overview of the battlefield.

Also read: The Flash trends, here’s why

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Here’s what Samsung’s partnership with PayJustNow means for you
Ecommerce 13 Jun 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.