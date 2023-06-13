The Flash trends, here’s why

Set to be released on Jun 16 in the United States, The Flash premiered last night at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here are some red carpet looks from the cast.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look adorable together on the red carpet at the premiere of #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/dOHvx2Se50 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) June 13, 2023

David Zaslav, James Gunn, and Peter Safran on the red carpet for #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/CMuBAbYkqA — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 13, 2023

Supergirl looking super stunning- Sasha Calle on the carpet for #TheFlash premiere 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/lZI8HA0pMe — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 13, 2023

The screenwriting shows two worlds collide when the Flash uses his powers to travel back in time to change the events of the past in order to save his family.

His attempts seem to backfire when he inadvertently alters the future and is trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned.

The Flash has to find help and finds Batman and an imprisoned Kryptonian.

The movie is scheduled for release on June 16 this year, with Andres Muschietti in the directors’ chair.

The Flash comes in at an IMDb rating of 7.8 with writers Christina Hodson for the screenplay and Joby Harold on the screen storyline.

Actors, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, and Temuera Morrison make a return alongside some new faces.

With a PG rating of 13, the action-adventure, Sci-Fi film is said to touch on nostalgia, while taking the viewer on a journey of a reality without superheroes.

The film reportedly fills gaps between Batman Returns and this film, to showcase how Barry Allen opts for a universe where his mother lives to fight for.

