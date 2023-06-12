TikTok owner ByteDance to launch own version ChatGPT

The AI race continues as ByteDance, owners of social media video content platform TikTok has indicated their plans to enter the generative AI space.

ByteDance is testing what could arguably be competition for ChatGPT.

ByteDance is working on an AI-powered chatbot to join the AI race against competitors, Google, and Microsoft with a project code-named Grace.

The Chinese company has been in the generative AI tools space for a while and TikTok users could have spotted Tako, a chatbot, instant messenger inside TitkTok where users can ask questions

Code name Grace or in this case, ByteDance’s AI chatbot will most likely enter the field of Large Language Model AI in their experimental phase intended for internal testing purposes.

Noting that ChatGPT is not completely accessible in China ByteDance may be working on a solution for that market, a second attempt to tap into the generative AI trend as companies battle to compete with ChatGPT’s prominence.

AI applications in China require stricter security assessments from regulatory bodies before they can be offered as public services.

This is due to regulation stating that national internet regulatory departments must receive a security assessment application before AI products can operate for public use.

With a solid history of being pro-AI ByteDance has been testing its own chatbot internally with hopes to deliver a product that may garner the same prominence as its competitor GPT.

