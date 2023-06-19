Why Mercedes-Benz wants first place with ChatGPT in cars

Microsoft and Mercedes Benz in partnership are looking at incorporating the popular OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT in cars.

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft have made the announcement to test ChatGPT artificial intelligence in-car technology.

This means Mercedes Benz will integrate ChatGPT through OpenAI’s Azure service.

Should this materialize as planned Mercedes Bens will most likely set the tone as the first car to incorporate and implement ChatGPT in a vehicle.

Mercedes Benz plans to implement the Large Language Model ChatGPT in an effort to enable voice commands, including task capabilities, to provide the voice assistant Hey Mercedes with the ability to handle large verbal prompts and engage in full conversations.

ChatGPT will likely be used for voice prompts with the Hey Mercedes voice assistant.

“While most voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT leverages a large language model to greatly improve natural language understanding and expand the topics to which it can respond,” Mercedes Bens said on their site.

The data will be managed by Mercedes Benz when querying data privacy.

“Mercedes-Benz retains complete control over the IT processes in the background. The voice command data collected is stored in the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, where it is anonymized and analyzed.

“Data protection is a top priority for Mercedes-Benz. Customers know at all times what information is collected and for what purpose, and they are free to make their own decisions. Mercedes-Benz protects all customer data from manipulation and misuse,” Mercedes Bens said.

The partnership is to integrate voice control into the luxury brands vehicles and the addition of ChatGPT means “Hey Mercedes MBUX voice assistant will become even more intuitive.”

ChatGPT will complement an already existing array of features from Mercedes Benz such as sports, weather updates, and the control of smart functions.

The addition is expected to improve natural language understanding and expand the topics to which Mercedes Benz can respond.

Featured image: Mercedes Benz media room