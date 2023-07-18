Honor 90 series middle east and Africa launch

Global tech company Honor has launched the H0nor 90 series in the middle east, Africa with South Africa set to be the next recipient of the device as well as a launch.

What’s inside the Honor 90?

The device comes packed with a cute AI vlog feature that works as an assistant for users, providing up to five edited video options for users to choose from.

The Honor 90 is slightly smarter and more streamlined than its predecessors the Honor 80 and Honor 70.

While the device has similar features as the Honor 80, it does come packed with a 200 MP camera, a 5 000mAh battery, quad curved floating display, and some AI additions to complement images.

Reported to be packed with groundbreaking and impressive software Honor introduced it latest and surprisingly lightweight Honor 90.

The latest of the Honor series features an all-new triple camera system which consists of a 200 MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, and an additional 2MP depth-sensing camera to help measure the accurate distance between the lens and subject.

Capture high-quality images with a device that comes with a noise reduction algorithm and pixel binning which assists the user to capture more light.

Think of a device that effortlessly creates compelling portrait shots with well-defined facial features and accurate skin tones.

A selfie-taking 50MP camera is on the front backed by artificial intelligence which gives the device an edge to stand out against competitors.

The device is designed for vloggers as it features an AI Vlog assistant that enables users to generate a social media-ready 15-second video in just a few taps.

The device is lightweight at 183g with a 7.8mm thin body. It comes with a rounded theme, rounded edges, curved camera bezels and reinforced glass to ensure peace of mind.

Battery

The battery is fast-charged with a 66W adapter. In 15 minutes, users can expect a 45% charge from empty ensuring they’re back gaming or streaming in no time.

Powerd by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated edition, with added AI infused performance the Honor 90 is designed to remain cool even when fast charging.

The price for the 512GB is $599 for the Honor 90.

Honor pad X9 $249.

