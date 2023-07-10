Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Internet

Tech 60 seconds: WATCH: Snow, smiles and Johannesburg weather this week

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

The South African weather services has warned of icy temperatures this week with snow on the list of possible precipitation.

A variety of Orange Level warnings for snow were advised for the Eastern Cape, including parts of Kwazulu-Natal but it was Johannesburg that had people out with their smartphones documenting what appeared to be snow.

The City of Johannesburg has advised motorists to drive with caution as temperatures drop and roads get slippery.

The SA Weather Service has confirmed Snow in Soweto and other parts of Johannesburg as temperatures continue to plummet in Gauteng.

While some argue between the terms sleet and snow, we found it helpful to define what sleet is compared to snow.

Sleet

Sleet forms under certain conditions when a temperature inversion causes snow to melt, then freeze. These are small ice pallets the size of a pea formed when falling snow melts and then quickly freezes.

These small iced follicles usually bounce when they hit the surface of roads making the road slightly dangerous.

Snow

Snow on the other hand falls through a layer of warm air, then melts into raindrops. It then is intercepted by a layer of freezing cold air above the earth’s surface only to hit the ground as frozen water when it hits the surface.

Snow is usually slightly dense but lighter than hail.

Around the country

After a freezing weekend, Johannesburg’ers woke to dropped temperatures with icy follicles warming hearts.

Gauteng

Also read: Everlytic Roadshow affirms email is a serious medium with huge growth potential

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
New version TweetDeck, cleaner workspace and no free ride
Geek Culture 10 Jul 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.