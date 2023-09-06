Huawei Mate 60, has it bypassed 5G barriers with nano tech?

Huawei has unveiled what could be described as a controversial introduction to the Mate series lineup, the Huawei Mate 60.

If we remember correctly, Huawei introduced the Huawei Mate 50 Pro late last year in spectacular fashion in Pretoria.

News of a South African launch for the Huawei Mate 60 still remains unconfirmed but we know the new Huawei Mate 60 is already creating a name for itself as a game changer after its initial rollout in China.

The Huawei Mate 60 could arguably be the game changer as the device has answered the 5G question for Huawei after it was thought that the Chinese company was presumed to have been unable to produce certain chips.

It appears China has found a 5G solution for their smartphones by using an advanced silicon chip on a scale that was thought beyond capabilities due to US-led export restrictions.

The Huawei Mate 60, powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip made in China, is the first to use one of the most advanced 7 nanometre technology which indicates that China is making significant headway in attempts to build a domestic chip ecosystem.

The US has imposed restrictions on Huawei’s access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced models. This led to Huawei only being able to produce a limited number of batches of 5G devices.

Since 2019, the tech giant has been banned from providing 5G network equipment in numerous countries but it seems the Mate 60 may just provide the one possible way forward.

The Huawei Mate 60 is on sale in some parts of the world with China leading. We see the device can make satellite calls and can reach download speeds exceeding those of top-line 5G devices.

This bad boy, the Huawei Mate 60 seems ready to take a chunk of the market as it not only brings a competent device but solidifies a way Huawei has been able to bypass US sanctions by producing its own 5G processor.

The math makes sense. Huawei may have achieved a massive shift forward. The Mate 60 and hopefully the Mate 60 Pro symbolize a device that has done the unthinkable – to bypass sanctions with its own 5G processor.

The Mate 60 may have just scored a major publicity win for Huawei and China.

Also read: The Story behind the design of the uniquely stunning HONOR 90 5G

Featured image: @ZhangMeifang /@CGMeifangZhang /Twitter