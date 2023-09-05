The Story behind the design of the uniquely stunning HONOR 90 5G

As you look for a new smartphone, you will likely focus on important aspects like a fast processor and advanced software. But do not forget about the design!

It’s not just about looks – the way a phone is shaped and how comfortable it feels to hold are crucial too, especially if you use it a lot.

So, when choosing the right smartphone for your daily needs, make sure to consider its design as well. It plays a big role in how enjoyable and easy-to-use the phone will be in your hands.

The HONOR 90 5G, is a revolutionary new smartphone that has been making waves with its captivating design, drawing the gaze of thousands of users.

Boasting a distinctive array of unique colours, an unparalleled texture, and an exceptional camera design, this device stands out as one of the most remarkable in the market. It’s no wonder that thousands of people have been intrigued by its aesthetics.

As we delve deeper into the design of the HONOR 90 5G, we uncover the secrets behind its visual allure and explore the elements that have captured the hearts of tech enthusiasts everywhere.

A Grip Like No Other: Symmetrical Quad-Curved Design

The HONOR 90 5G’s magic begins with its symmetrical Quad-Curved Design, a mere 7.8mm thick and weighing just 183g. The sleek design fits comfortably in your hand, while the immersive display extends to every corner, transporting you to a world of captivating visuals.

A Camera that Shines: Dual Ring Axisymmetric Brilliance

The HONOR 90 5G features the iconic N Series Classical Dual Ring Design, with an axisymmetric dual-ring camera inspired by high-end jewellery.

The circles have been crafted with precise cutting techniques, bringing a smooth and brilliant shine that adds an extra touch of elegance to the smartphone.

Colours that Mesmerise: Two Stunning Finishes

The HONOR 90 5G presents a palette of stunning finishes – Diamond Silver, and Midnight Black. Diamond Silver showcases a delicate diamond grip pattern, an ode to the sophistication of high-end jewellery.

Midnight Black exudes timelessness, with frosty and glossy ceramic textures, respectively.

Diamond Silver features a subtle yet striking diamond grip pattern which is delicately etched into the rear. It is simple, luxurious, and elegant, inspired by diamond grid patterns that can be seen in high-end jewellery.

Midnight Black meanwhile is a classic and timeless colour option with a glossy, ceramic finish.

The HONOR 90 5G is a true testament to design excellence, boasting a front-rear symmetrical Quad-Curved Design that sets it apart from the crowd.

It’s unique colours and sleek build make it a fashion statement in the smartphone world. Holding this remarkable device will undoubtedly make users feel truly distinctive, as they immerse themselves in its stunning aesthetics and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience that stands out in every way.

Pricing & Availability

There’s no reason to wait any longer. Tech enthusiasts can purchase the HONOR 90 5G and HONOR 90 Lite 5G at their nearest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom, today.

The HONOR 90 5G is available for R14,999 for the 19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR Watch 4 for free, and valued at R3,499.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G on the other hand is available for R7,999 for the 13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 for free.

HONOR is also offering once-off screen protection repair insurance for consumers within the first three months of purchase valid until the 30 November 2023. T’s & C’s Apply.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za.

