Spotify introduces Jam, the group listening feature

Music streaming platform Spotify has introduced a new feature that will most likely have groups jamming together come Christmas.

The streaming service announces a personalized listening session that groups can tune into at the same time called Jam.

Jam builds on to other Spotify features such as Blend and Collaborative Playlists and combines them to make group listening experience better than before.

What is it?

Jam allows groups to get in on the fun with a shared queue control, and recommendations alongside the ability to see who has added a track.

How does it work?

Jam will be rolling out for all premium and free Spotify users globally starting today.

To start using the feature, users can select a playlist or song to play.

There will be an option for “Start Jam.”

Clicking connect button at the bottom of the screen grants you access to an array of music while opting for the three-dot menu will allow users to select a device to play on, whether it’s on a smartphone or a speaker.

Those in your household on your shared WiFi will also be prompted to join into the Jam.

Spotify confirms that users can:

Invite your squad (Premium or Free users) in one of three ways:

Turn on Bluetooth, then tap your phones together

Have your friends scan the QR code on your host screen

Hit “share” to send the link through social, text, SMS, and more

Everyone in the Jam can add songs to the queue, see who added which song, and receive recommendations, all from their own devices.

The host also has the ability to determine who’s in the Jam, change the order of the tracks, or remove a song that doesn’t fit the vibe.

The host can also turn on Guest controls to allow everyone in the session to remove or change the order of the tracks. When Guest controls are turned off, only the host can rearrange the queue.

