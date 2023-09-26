Creativity empowered, Honor 90 Lite

HONOR’s launch of the HONOR 90 Series introduces an enchanting array of smart, AI-intelligent devices that come boasting a vibe ready to be shared by users.

Part of the HONOR 90 Series is the HONOR 90 lite 5G, a deceptively slim and elegant Cyan Lake or Titanium Silver coloured device with a 100 MP triple camera system and 13 GB of RAM + 256 ROM storage.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G comes at a height of 162mm and is 74.5mm in width with a reasonable weight of 179g which translates to a comfortable grip while toggling through apps.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G is the market accomplice to the HONOR 90 mid-range device introduced in August this year.

Display, ergonomics, and camera placement integration

Looking at the new entry into the market we notice the HONOR 90 Lites’ pristine bold look which contributes to an overall theme of a device that is both sleek with carefully thought through.

The idea for the HONOR 90 Lite appears to be functional ergonomics, to ensure a comfortable natural grip.

Ergonomics play a vital factor on a device.

The shape of the HONOR 90 Lite 5G is noticeably thin, even when considering there’s a fully loaded 4500mAh Li-ion Polymer battery inside the slim-lined new arrival.

The screen is competently bold with slight curves on the edges to bring streamed content to the fore. Noticeable is the 6.7-inch screen edgeless display which caters to an array of multi-touch gestures such as screenshots and biometric functions.

Over 16.7 million colours can be displayed on the 2388×1080 resolution LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.9:9.

Camera

The 100MP triple system camera on the HONOR 90 Lite 5G is half that of the HONOR 90 5G but features an almost similar triple camera with an aperture speed of f/1.9, a 5MP Ultra-wide including depth camera all supported by a 2MP Macro camera.

These should aid in ensuring the camera adapts competently when clicking the record mode on videos. Features such as the time-lapse, multi-video story, panorama, night, and smile capture all form a competent list of possible creative features users can harness to deliver the right kind of tasteful image and video content.

What about the selfie camera?

A 16MP camera on the front with a max aperture lens of f/2.45 is handy for facial recognition, portraits, mirror reflection, and gesture control features.

The camera placement

The selfie camera is neatly placed in the center of the top of the screen through what could arguably be described as a punched hole in the display. The rear camera is slightly more rigid and personally better shaped than the predecessor the HONOR 70.

The HONOR 90 Lite’s camera bulges are more of an oval shape than those of its predecessor, which were rounded more bulkier designed globes.

It definitely a step in the right direction for a bold but elegant overall appeal due to the dark aesthetically pleasing new camera bezel.

Connectivity and ports

Part of its allure is the placement of the ports around the HONOR 90 Lite 5G. A USB- port is neatly fitted on the bottom of the slim bezel which ensures ease of access to an essential port that could also play as an earphone jack.

A competent 4500mAh Li-ion Polymer battery is a decent addition considering the price of R 7 999 which includes HONOR’s CHOICE Earbuds X5’s.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G comes with 13GB RAM plus 256 ROM, 8GB + 265 GB of memory all coupled with a magicOS 7.1 Android 13 operating system.

A Media Tek, Octa-core processor allows features such as device clone, and multiWindow app lock among others to be restored going in and out of the device during usage.

Both facial and fingerprint sensors are included in the device which seems almost entry-level with decent enough specs to please any user on a budget.

With dynamic dimming technology, to assist in alleviating eye fatigue, and AI features such as AI Vlog Master and the HONOR Cut, providing an array of templates to edit and curate videos, this new entry appears to be ready to leave a mark that some competitors may have missed.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G comes at a price of R7,999 for 13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 for free.

The HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Lite will be available at your nearest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.hihonor.com/za.