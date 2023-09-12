OPPO South Africa has launched their answer to what today’s busy and tech-focused smartphone user needs for compelling videos, all-day power, and creative flair.

The answer comes in a 4700mAh battery-sized Reno10 Pro+ with 5G introduced to the country in July to bring a device that not only sends a strong message that it’s here to compete but a device that most likely may change a few perceptions with its smart tech personality.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G comes with fast charging know-how, which means with just 5 minutes of charging, the device is powered for 3.3. hours of video or messaging or 2 hours of gaming, using the 100W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge technology.

OPPO has confirmed something special regarding the Reno10 Pro+ 5G. It carries OPPO’s first independently developed power management chip the SUPERVOOC S PMC, which is OPPO’s innovation that reduces the space taken by the charging and discharging components on the motherboard by up to 45%

Charging has now become a selling point for most smartphone developers as it answers very important questions of convenience to today’s tech-reliant consumer.

Is the Reno10 Pro+ 5G something I would use?

The quickest answer is a solid yes, not only for its compelling battery size, which would last the whole day but for the device design, camera and overachieving memory at 12GB+12GB RAM with 256GB ROM to ensure smooth sailing when multitasking past a number of apps.

What’s special?

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G combines a modern aesthetic with a device ready to balance Google’s suite of apps with the everyday requirement for a device to suit content creator needs.

It’s definitely the everyday companion when factoring in the fact that the device’s battery has been tested to guarantee that the battery will remain up to 80% even after 1600 charge cycles, well intended to last over four years for regular users.

Stream through YouTube, swipe through TikTok, and binge-watch a few episodes on Netflix. The Reno’s added power allows users to respond to an arsenal of messages on WhatsApp without a worry about the battery’s percentage.

A quick five-minute charge on the Reno 10 Pro 5G allows users to watch YouTube for over three hours, and with that, you have just the backup for those shows that need an end.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G does come with an interesting camera setting. A 64MP periscope telephoto camera allows images to come out clearly, even under medium light.

Specs/ what’s inside?

Solidly sleek design embodies a large 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

This provides a much-needed immersive viewing experience while introducing vibrantly crisp colours on visuals.

Slim bezels and curved edges contribute to the device’s screen-device ratio which knights the Reno10 Pro+ 5G into a definitive premium-looking device.

A curved OLED display, a type-C port, and some volume buttons contribute to the Reno10 Pro+ 5G’s overall detailed look and feel to show off edges that contribute to the overall striking design.

Packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to ensure smoother functioning and modest power consumption, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G promises a device that can and will prove a point well into the festive season.