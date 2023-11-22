Burn Media Sites
AI silent war, is Nadella the Microsoft pied piper as OpenAI shakes

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
microsoft edge chromium
Microsoft edge features.

Referred to as one of the most remarkable acqui-hires this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appears to have roped in some reputational credit for Microsoft over the weekend after extending an olive branch to OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

The move to hire Brockman and Altman alongside anyone wishing to join Microsoft from OpenAi has received some positive feedback socially and market-wise as Microsoft stock spiked, a suspected result of Nadella’s wooing.

On Monday, Microsoft stock spiked 2% raising its market cap to over $2 trillion.

While the agreement between Microsoft, Brockman, Altman, and several others who joined the team is not set in stone, it’s the reputational credit that Microsoft walks away with even if things were to flip.

This past weekend has not only rekindled Microsoft’s image as the tone-setter and innovator but it has boosted confidence in investors that the giant can stay relevant against the likes of Google and Facebook.

The major news this weekend was how the Ai landscape was mudded with a touch of controversy as Microsoft swooped in to bring former OpenAI CEO Altman alongside OpenAI co-founder Brockman to the Microsoft camp.

How did this happen?

OpenAI reportedly confirmed that Altman would not return as CEO, which led to Microsoft swooping in to snatch Altman alongside Brockman, to lead an advanced research lab at Microsoft.

The intent is simply to move more aggressively into the development of AI.

This means Emmett Shear, the former Chief executive of Twitch will replace Mira Murati as interim Chief.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

