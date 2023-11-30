Two learners receive a nod from Buca international Music Science Energy fair

Two South African pupils have received a nod for showcasing their scientific research at this year’s Buca international Music, Science, Engineering Fair which took place in Izmir , Türkiye.

The young leaders, a grade 9 pupil from Hoerskool Menlopark in Pretoria, bagged a silver medal in the biology category, while Vera van der Merwe in Grade 10 at the Bloemhof Hoer Meisieskool in Stellenboshch secured a bronze medal in the same category.

The achievement afforded the pupils some crowd well-deserved credibility following their participation at the fun fair held from 20 November to 25 November 2023.

Higgins showcased her research project, “The effect of biodegradable olive-pulp plant pots on the germination and early growth of seeds”. Reflecting on her experience, she expressed numerous highlights, such as savouring the local cuisines, exploring historical sites like Ephesus and Şirince during excursions, and engaging in meaningful interactions with fellow delegates from diverse corners of the globe, ranging from Mexico to Indonesia.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity provided by Eskom Holdings through the Expo for Young Scientists, and the support and encouragement provided by all who were involved in my project, from my school, to my family, to our delegation leader, Mmabatho Moloedi, the Eskom Expo’s North West Provincial Coordinator. I am honored, proud, and happy that I could represent our country, South Africa, and won an award at the Buca IMSEF. Overall, it has been amazing, and very exciting to experience a different country and cultures,” said Haggins.

Van der Merwe presented a project on the effect of sheep density and length of disturbance on Prosopis selling germination.

While celebrating she said the award was an honour. She thanked her mother, school, parents, and mentor.

The Buca IMSEF exposed me to the many opportunities there are in life. It was a wonderful experience to meet people from all over the world and experience the different cultures. My greatest dream has always been to travel the world, and the day trips exploring İzmir was a big highlight for me, along with making friends with the other young scientists from all over the world,” Van der Merwe said.

Learners from 14 countries, including South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Iran and Italy, amongst others, took part at this year’s IMSEF competition aimed at school learners, with projects being accepted in all the fields of science, engineering and music.

Chief Executive Officer of the Eskom Development Foundation, Ms. Mologadi Motshele lauded the two leaders on their achievement.

As the main funder of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, we are extremely proud to witness our the two young leaners representing South Africa in this competition and making a big mark on the global scientific stage.

Eskom Expo Executive Director, Parthy Chetty said: “It is very rewarding to see two young self-motivated girls like Inge and Vera competing and winning on the international stage. South Africa has won awards each time our young scientists competed at Buca IMSEF, which bears testimony to the quality of the initiatives offered by the Eskom Expo to the learners in our country.”

Also read: Brand emotional connection, your brand should be doing this to win