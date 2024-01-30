Huawei launches the Huawei Fusion solar Luna 2.0 Smart PV solution in SA

Consumer Group Huawei has launched its Fusionsola Residential Luna 2.0 smart PV solution into the South African market.

The launch, held in Sandton highlighted the growing importance of residential solar PV in addressing the country’s energy needs.

The launch highlights how energy storage systems have become vital in addressing the challenges of an unstable power grid, coupled with power outages.

As the country faces a series of blackouts with an unstable power supply posing a threat to the normal running of households, including businesses, energy storage systems provide a backup power source for the country’s electricity needs.

The benefit

These solutions benefit the consumer by reducing electricity costs, enhancing energy efficiency and making a compounding contribution to balancing the power grid.

Zhao Tianqi (Tom), VP, of Huawei Digital Power South Africa highlighted the apparent shift from natural resources to technological innovation.

This shift is important as renewable energy becomes an increasingly important part of the world’s energy mix, he pointed out.

Calling on existing and potential partners to join Huawei in its long-term vision of making green energy accessible for all South African’s he said, “Huawei is the main player to combine electricity technology and digital technology to enable renewable energy…, and nowadays, solar energy is more and more important to renewable energy.”

There are three key drivers to accelerate the growth of the solar industry, and those were carbon neutrality, energy sovereignty and commercial value.

Tianqi also noted how important it was for suppliers and installers to partner with OEMs that have long-term ambitions in the country.

Safety

Safety concerns remain a focal point, as these systems involve electrical equipment and battery technology meaning incorrect instations or maintenance could lead to electrical or even fire hazards, not to mention environmental impacts.

He added how important safety is when products are installed.

“For residential products when installed in a household, safety is a matter of family, property, life, and also the reputation of your business,” he said. “Any fire impact will bring damage to the household and also to your business’s reputation.”

The Huawei Luna 2.0 launched in South Africa is built in line with global standards, which encompass aesthetic innovation, leading intelligence, and a factored-in safe device according to Nick Lusson, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power East Africa.

“There are two main concerns when it comes to solar installations: there are rooftop fires and battery fires,” he said, yet the solar solution was a one-stop solution that was reliable, and easy to install with a 10-year replacement warranty,” Lusson said.

The Huawei LUna 2.0 system is ideal not just for residential purposes but also for small businesses with similar energy usage profiles to residences, according to Davide Neale, CEO of solar installer Metrowatt.

“A big part of our business is rental,” he said. “That means we own the equipment. It’s a long-term play and we only really start making money five or ten years down the line and we need an OEM partner that will go with us on that journey.”

Huawei confirms that the Huawei Luna 2.0 will be available to dealers, trade partners, and installers from March 2024.

