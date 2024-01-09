Sony’s plan for CES 2024, here’s what you need to know

Sony Group Corporation plans to showcase some of the most diverse initiatives under the theme Powering Creativity with Technology at this year’s CES 2024, the most influential tech event in Nevada Las Vegas.

The group’s Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida maintains that Sony has always placed people at the heart of creativity with the intention to push forward creativity for expressive creators.

Joined by an array of presenters, they introduced initiatives to support creators across Sony’s music, movies, and TV production businesses.

New solutions for visual production and spatial content creation in areas such as anime, sports, and games are in the pipeline.

Yoshida says Sony will continue to embrace people’s ideas while elevating their stories as Sony continues to power creativity with technology.

Sony will have a booth at CES 2024 from January 9 to January 12 at the Las Vega Convention Center.

Their main exhibits will come in the form of reducing environmental impact by reusing materials from last year while adopting a layout design that reduces the use of large-scale structures.

This will be coupled with new features to allow creatives to create, innovate, and propel storytelling to a new high all powered by Sony devices.

Sony torchlight

Sony introduces Torchlight in conjunction with Epic Games Unreal Engine to bring forward the world’s most open real-time 3D tool.

Torchlight will allow filmmakers to create digital scenes in a hands-on virtual environment using Unreal Engine and virtual cameras, including a virtual production toolset.

Virtual production

Sony sees the future of creativity and says it will support the growth of virtual production the incoming form of content production.

Sony Playstation 5 products and games.

You’re likely to see the latest PlayStation 5 hardware lineups such as the new PlayStation 5 Console in a smaller form factor, PlayStation Portal remote player Pulse Explore, wireless earbuds Access controller, and the upcoming Pulse Elite wireless headset.

Attendees will also experience Gran Turismo 7 on both PS5 and PlayStation VR2 in immersive racing pods at the booth, as well as preview the brand new No Return mode in Naughty Dog’s The Last of US Part 2 Remastered which launches on January 19.

