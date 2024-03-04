Hostex 2024, a pillar necessary for the South African markets growth

Through a blend of modern and edgy designed stalls, Africa’s food, drink, and hospitality trade expo, Hostex 2024, kicked off on Sunday, March 3rd at the Sandton Convention Centre, north of Johannesburg, to bring innovative business solutions to a larger audience.

Dubbed to play a massive part in connecting industries, Hostex 2024 saw an impressive 50% of exhibition floor space sold within the first round of canvassing late in 2023.

This showed positive feedback for a tradeshow that has been pivotal in re-energizing the country’s recovering food and beverage market sector.

This year we spotted cutting-edge tech solutions, and sustainable practices in food and beverage products.

That’s not all, we noticed solution-driven solutions in the form of plant-based diets, incoming innovative coffee machines, and the latest in hotel administrative tech solutions.

The addition of The Wine Bar was a crowd favorite, while the SA Chef’s skillery added much-needed insight to visitors across different industry sectors.

The point

Hostex continues to connect industry, supported by industry associations which include FEDHASA, SA Chefs, SANHA, GHASA, STTP, and NAA.

This is a platform for industry to meet, foster partnerships, and build long-standing beneficial relationships. The platform continues to become an invaluable pillar of the hospitality, food, and beverage sector.

Returning exhibitor David Norse, The Fresh Press: “We had great feedback last year following the years of no-shows after Covid19. It’s a great way to allow our overseas suppliers to come and feel and experience the South African trade/market.”

First-time exhibitor Kabelo Baepane from Hive Energy said: “We are a new energy drink in the market, and we see Hostex as a great platform to expand our product awareness.”

Wine Bar exhibitor Jonathen Ralph, Kleine Zalze: “We want to explore other trade shows outside of the generic wine shows.”

Anderson concludes, “Hostex 2024 is not just an event; it’s an opportunity to be connected to the innovations, trends, and best practices that will drive the growth of the hospitality and food and beverage industries in the future.”

More than 70 exhibitors presented their product ranges, a true indication of a determined market eager to recover from an almost crippling Covid19 period.

Hostex may just be the energy needed to propel growth in the growing hospitality, food, and beverage industry.

