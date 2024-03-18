Ramaphosa to deliver keynote at SIDSSA alongside delegates

President Cyril Ramaphosa flanked by a lineup of ministerial delegates from across the continent will deliver a keynote address to officially open the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA) taking place on March 17 – 19 at the Century City Conference in Cape Town.

The symposium will provide insight into updates on the latest international partnerships including joint ventures in the country.

The SIDSSA symposium expected to feature the participation of South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile, will gazette opportunities for investing in infrastructure for stakeholders in the region.

This platform will likely serve as a platform for discussions and partnerships in the infrastructure investment landscape with a focus on acceleration economic recovery through infrastructure plans.

We can expect the symposium to feature ministerial delegates such as South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala, Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thmbi Nkadimeng.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to showcase the country’s long-term plan for driving public and private sector-led infrastructure development while reaffirming the President’s stated goal of reaching 5.5% year-on-year economic growth.

This year, the symposium will be led by Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala who is expected to discuss regulatory and policy reforms and explore innovative funding models while also showcasing the strength of the emerging 2024/2025 pipeline in the country.

Zikhlala will be accompanied by Deputy Minister Bernice Swartz.

The symposium will feature the participation of the country’s Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the department’s Deputy Minister Lisa Mangcu.

Set to facilitate greater economic activity between South Africa and neighboring countries and positioning the country as a freight and logistics hub for Africa, respectively, the Musina Ring Road and N3 highway projects are poised to drive connectivity and cultivate collaboration throughout the region.

Participation from Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng will highlight the gazetted investment opportunities in the country’s infrastructure projects on behalf of all stakeholders.

The country’s Minister of Tourism Patricia De Lille alongside Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies will be expected to highlight the objectives of the country’s sustainable development plan.

Namibia’s Minister of Works and Transport John Mutorwa, is expected to showcase investment opportunities in the country’s sustainable mobility systems.

Also read: AI tech tailor made in Africa can only mean one thing