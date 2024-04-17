MTN introduces MTN Play Kids educational subscription service

Cellular giant MTN has launched MTN Play Kids Bundle, an educational entertainment subscription service designed to provide content for children featuring a curated list of edutainment content provided by Azoomee, Da Vinci, Disney Games, Kids Fun, and KidsWorldTV.

Kids Bundle is available to both prepaid and postpaid MTN customers. It caters to smartphone users and families with children seeking educational content.

A weekly subscription price of R10, and a monthly subscription at R30, give you access and focusses on early childhood development.

This service consolidates diverse educational entertainment content tailored to entertain and educate young minds.

Users can expect interactive courses and engaging quizzes, to captivating videos and Disney games.

We are excited to introduce MTN Play Kids Bundle, a unique offering that combines entertainment with learning,” says Jason Probert, General Manager for Digital Services at MTN South Africa.

“Our aim is to provide parents with a safe and educational platform for their children to explore and enjoy, while also being educated.”

Customers can easily subscribe to Kids Bundle through multiple channels. On USSD customers can dial *123# and selecting option 8 to manage their subscriptions, or via MTN Play under the My Account tab.

“We believe that MTN Play Kids Bundle can revolutionize the way children engage with digital content,” added Probert “and MTN remains committed to empowering young minds and fostering a love for learning through innovative solutions like MTN Play Kids Bundle.”