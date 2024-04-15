Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards winners

The Savanna Comics Choice Comedy Awards in partnership with Savanna are back and these are some of your winners to the 11th installment of the awards ceremony.

The event kicked off with Mojak Lehoko, the writer of the Awards show, warming the crowd.

This was followed by Mpho Popps Modikoane, the evening’s host who assisted in the show’s opening.

The award ceremony honoured comedians across twelve categories which featured comedic writing, content creation, and stand-up comedy.

Winners went home with a meticulously designed Waldo trophy.

The 2024 winners are (as announced on the night):

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award: Vafa Naraghi

Savanna Newcomer Award: Callum Hitchcock

Joe Mafela Award: Sifiso Nene

Funny is Funny Award: King Price for Generating Gees

Best Comedic Show/Festival Award: Bioscope Sundays

Hall of Fame Award: Marc Lottering

Best Comedic Writer Award: Kagiso Lediga

upLiFTing Comedic Content Award: Costa Carastavrakis

Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s: Vafa Naraghi

Best Solo Show Award: Sifiso Nene for Baby Mama Drama

Headliner of the Year Award: Robby Collins

Comedian of the Year Award: Mpho “Popps” Modikoane

One of the highlights of the evening was the Joe Mafela Award, recognizing Sifiso Nene and the linguistic diversity and rich culture of South Africa. The Funny is Funny Award, won by King Price for Generating Gees, spotlighted the role of comedy in advertising, emphasizing the close relationship between humour and marketing. Another memorable moment was marking the 20th anniversary of “Blacks Only” with David Kau at the helm.

Robby Collins walked away with the Headliner of the Year award, while Mpho Popps Modikoane was dubbed the winner of the Comedian of the Year Award.

Marc Lottering was recognized as this year’s Hall of Fame Award recipient winner.

His career began with his first stand-up routine in 1997. He has written over 20 one-man shows and created three critically acclaimed musicals.

If you didn’t make it to the main awards or want to relive the best moments, Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122) will air an Awards Special on 18 May 2024.

