ALX receives Africa Tech Week Awards nod in Cape Town

It was in October 2023 that we were invited to an ALX launch of a new branch in Braamfontein. Fast forward to 2024 and the training program and skills development center was recognized at the Africa Tech Week Awards in Cape Town.

The career acceleration and training provider received the EdTech Award for playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of work and enabling skills development for young learners across the continent.

This comes on the backfoot of a report by the latest quarterly labour force Survey which highlights a dwindling unemployment rate at 45.5 percent with an urgency to tackle unemployment and skill inadequacy.

“Action is paramount for the future of our young people; it is critical to drive sustainable and meaningful participation of youth in the economy. Access to cutting-edge digital skills will drive employment, encourage entrepreneurship, and contribute to massive economic growth,” says Divesh Sooka, General Manager, ALX and Sand South Africa.

“Africa is home to a rapidly growing talent pool set to surpass India and China’s workforce by 2035. By the end of this century, 40 percent of the world’s population will be African. Given Africa’s abundance of young talent and potential, our youth are well-positioned to solve the massive global technology skills shortage.”

Africa Tech Week Awards celebrate the continent’s leading tech innovators and visionaries while recognizing excellence in technology and innovation.

Sooka ads that the award highlighted their commitment to excellence, and bridging the gap to make quality tech education accessible and affordable to youth.

ALX is on a mission to develop three million ethical and entrepreneurial leaders in Africa by 2035 with programs equipping learners with practical, in-demand skills that will create millions of job opportunities while solving the world’s technology talent shortage.

