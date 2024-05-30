Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Google

Google Map updates brings some convenient tools

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
Google Maps

Google is fast gaining the reputation of bringing in convenient features without noise created around its updates.

We remember how earlier this year the firm brought in several features and among those features was a feature covering electric vehicle navigation.

The feature meant those with EVs could now see nearby charging stations.

In some recent updates, which are still subject to confirmation we spot Google introducing Live view where the camera icon introduces live location searching.

Whether it’s discovering ATMs or a parking bay at ORTambo, this reduces some frustrations for the user going forward.

Lens on Maps

This update means Google Maps uses AI and augmented reality to provide more insight into surroundings. Think of it as a live library.

This update leverages Google Lens technology within Maps and users can point their phone’s camera at a building or landmark and instantly get information about it

 

 

These are not the only updates that we are likely to see from the Google camp this year.

Immersive View: Google Maps introduced Immersive View, allowing users to virtually explore locations in 3D before visiting.

Google Maps has improved the accuracy and real-time updates for public transport schedules and routes.

New Map Style for Developers

A new default map style for developers using the Google Maps Platform was announced in May 2024. This update offers improved aesthetics and potential customization options.

List Updates: Google Maps introduced curated lists for various categories like “Trending,” “Top-rated,” and “Gems” for specific cities. This can help users discover new and interesting places based on local preferences.

What we can expect in the future

While no official announcements exist yet, we can expect Google Maps to continue focusing on improvements in these areas:

AR Integration: Augmented reality features could enhance navigation and exploration within the real world.

Artificial intelligence can personalize recommendations and search results based on user preferences and habits.

Eco-friendly Routing: Maps could offer options for more sustainable routes that prioritize fuel efficiency or public transport usage.

Also read: How workplaces that evolve will attract next generation of talent

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
netflix account sharing price
Get ready for a thrilling June on Netflix, Bridgerton return date
Online Fun 30 May 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.