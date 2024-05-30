Get ready for a thrilling June on Netflix, Bridgerton return date

June promises to be a month packed with exciting new releases and beloved classics on Netflix.

Here’s a sneak peek at what awaits you:

Local

Savage Beauty: Season 2 (June 28th): The Bhengu family drama returns for a second season, two years after the captivating first installment. Prepare for high stakes as the powerful family fights for control of their beauty empire while the face of Bhengu Beauty is on the run.

International Intrigue:

Perfect Match: Season 2 (June 7th): Get ready for the ultimate dating competition as reality stars from your favorite Netflix shows put their connections to the test. Only one pair will be crowned the perfect match in this high-stakes series.

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (June 11th): Buckle up for the adrenaline-pumping second season of this documentary series. Witness the drama and excitement of the 110th Tour de France as teams change, favorites falter, and new challengers emerge in this electrifying 2023 race.

Bridgerton Returns:

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 (June 13th): The highly anticipated second part of Bridgerton’s third season arrives, bringing with it a new crop of hopeful debutantes and a mysterious wallflower with a secret life. Brace yourself for a season filled with romance, secrets, and surprising twists.

Classic Films:

Mean Girls (June 4th): Relive the iconic high school comedy as Cady navigates the treacherous waters of popularity with the help of the “Plastics.”

Fatal Attraction (June 15th): This chilling thriller explores the dark side of obsession when a married man’s weekend fling becomes a terrifying nightmare.

The Fault in Our Stars (June 15th): Witness the heartwarming and heartbreaking story of two teenagers who find love and face the challenges of terminal illness.

Ronaldo (June 16th): Go behind the scenes with soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo in this revealing documentary that delves into his career and personal life.

Get Out (June 16th): This thought-provoking film explores themes of race and identity through the lens of a terrifying visit to a girlfriend’s family.

With so much to offer, June on Netflix promises something for everyone. Get ready to binge-watch, laugh, cry, and be entertained by a diverse selection of new and classic content.

