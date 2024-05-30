Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Online Fun

Get ready for a thrilling June on Netflix, Bridgerton return date

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
netflix account sharing price

June promises to be a month packed with exciting new releases and beloved classics on Netflix.

Here’s a sneak peek at what awaits you:

Local 

Savage Beauty: Season 2 (June 28th): The Bhengu family drama returns for a second season, two years after the captivating first installment. Prepare for high stakes as the powerful family fights for control of their beauty empire while the face of Bhengu Beauty is on the run.
International Intrigue:

Perfect Match: Season 2 (June 7th): Get ready for the ultimate dating competition as reality stars from your favorite Netflix shows put their connections to the test. Only one pair will be crowned the perfect match in this high-stakes series.

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (June 11th): Buckle up for the adrenaline-pumping second season of this documentary series. Witness the drama and excitement of the 110th Tour de France as teams change, favorites falter, and new challengers emerge in this electrifying 2023 race.

Bridgerton Returns:

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 (June 13th): The highly anticipated second part of Bridgerton’s third season arrives, bringing with it a new crop of hopeful debutantes and a mysterious wallflower with a secret life. Brace yourself for a season filled with romance, secrets, and surprising twists.

Classic Films:

Mean Girls (June 4th): Relive the iconic high school comedy as Cady navigates the treacherous waters of popularity with the help of the “Plastics.”

Fatal Attraction (June 15th): This chilling thriller explores the dark side of obsession when a married man’s weekend fling becomes a terrifying nightmare.

The Fault in Our Stars (June 15th): Witness the heartwarming and heartbreaking story of two teenagers who find love and face the challenges of terminal illness.

Ronaldo (June 16th): Go behind the scenes with soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo in this revealing documentary that delves into his career and personal life.

Get Out (June 16th): This thought-provoking film explores themes of race and identity through the lens of a terrifying visit to a girlfriend’s family.
With so much to offer, June on Netflix promises something for everyone. Get ready to binge-watch, laugh, cry, and be entertained by a diverse selection of new and classic content.

Also read: Google Map updates brings some convenient tools

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
#Electionresults, a digital election process, a solution or pipe dream?
Artificial Intelligence 31 May 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.