Consumer group Huawei introduced a sparkling lineup of devices on May 7, the same day that Apple also invited reporters to their launch promising innovative additions to the market.

At a launch in Dubai, Huawei announced the arrival of the Huawei Watch Fit 3, the Huawei MateBook X Pro, the Huawei MatePad 11.5s, the Huawei MateBook 14, the Huawei FreeBuds 6i, and the Huawei Watch 4 Pro space edition.

This lineup was impressive as it not only arrived to indicate a battle-ready series of devices ready to showcase Huawei’s upgraded and seamless ecosystem, but it was also a launch hosted on the same launch day as Apple’s launch. This meant the competition was on to show off devices that made sense comparatively in the market.

Huawei’s launch for middle east and sub-Saharan Africa was held at Hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The battle was on and this is what Huawei brought to the proverbial table in devices.

Huawei WatchFit 3

First on the list was the introduction of a square-shaped Huawei WatchFit 3. A fashionably appealing option for a wearable with a tasteful 1.82-inch screen and a weight of only 26g.

Equipped with a TruSleep 4.0 sleep tracker alongside Huawei’s TruSeen health monitoring feature for heart rate analysis and all things sport, this Watch Fit 3 marks Huawei’s latest shift in design for the WatchFit series.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Huawei’s MateBook X Pro is fierce, and bold an could be an interesting contender in the laptop market this year.

It’s very light on weight at just 980 grams, bodied by a magnesium alloy skin finish. It’s equipped with the latest generation Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and boasts a 14.2-inch flexible OLED display all powered by a 70Wh battery.

You get two hours of battery on a ten-minute charge on paper which makes life a little more pleasant.

Huawei MateBook 14

This is an interesting addition to the market as Huawei ushers in a lightweight but powerful 2.8k OLED touchscreen laptop, with a high-resolution colour gamut, an aluminum alloy body all at a weight of 1.31kg.

One full charge can support up to 19 hours of 1080p video playback.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 S.

I had the pleasure of toggling through Huawei’s MatePad 11.5-inch tablet with the M-pencil. I appreciated the attention given to the M-pencel including the additions of the keyboard and trackpad included. This means a tablet that transforms into an everyday functional laptop.

Huawei’s MatePad 11.5S

We spotted an obvious 11.5-inch display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio. The latest in Matepad comes with eye protection additions such as the paper Matte display which uses a multi-layer effect to bring forward a device that emits softer and more eye-friendly light. This means reduced screen reflectivity.

The MatePad 11.5-inch comes with a 3rd generation M-Pencil and keyboard with nearlink technology.

There were more devices and we look forward to unpacking them soon as we look at what really made Huawei’s Innovative Product launch special.

Also read: Amazon launch in South Africa on 7 May, the necessary war for efficiency