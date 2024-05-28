LG’s contribution into AI and the research paper submission to ICLR 2024

In a bid to invest in Artificial Intelligence, consumer group LG recently earned some academic bragging rights as two of its research papers focused on AI were chosen and presented at the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR 2024) in Vienna.

The conference on learning representations was held in Austria from May 7 to May 11 and out of the plathera of submissions, LG’s research paper, spotlighting LG’s research in advancing AI tech across various domains such as robotics, the metaverse, and smart homes came forward.

The conference focuses on deep learning technology, publications in engineering, computer science, and cutting-edge research.

LG’s research paper ‘DiffMatch: Diffusion Model for Dense Matching’ was recognized as being among the top one percent of submissions for ICLR 2024 and was selected for an oral presentation at the conference.

The paper introduces an AI technology adept at comparing images to pinpoint similarities and variations, facilitating precise identification of object locations and shapes. This innovation holds promise for enhancing spatial recognition speed and accuracy in advanced robotics applications, allowing robots to navigate environments with changing object positions and lighting conditions efficiently.

In addition, LG’s paper titled ‘H2O-SDF Two-Phase Learning for 3D Indoor Reconstruction using Object Surface Fields,’ which focuses on a core technology for the metaverse, was recognized among the top five percentile of submissions and was chosen for a Spotlight presentation.

The paper illustrates the utilization of AI to reproduce complex indoor spaces and details of object surfaces in a 3D virtual space. Using 2D images as source material, the AI can identify and render an interior structure – including walls, ceilings, and pillars – in 3D. Following this, the technology leverages learned information to add fine details to furniture pieces, home appliances, and other household objects, bringing a high degree of realism to virtual spaces.

LG’s innovative tech can also potentially be used to augment existing ‘digital twin’ software, which has become an essential tool for smart factories.

“By applying our own cutting-edge AI technologies to LG products and services, we will continue to make customers’ lives more convenient and enjoyable – whether it’s at home, at work, or in the virtual realm,” said Kim Byoung-hoon, chief technology officer at LG Electronics.

