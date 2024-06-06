HUAWEI Pura 70 series lands in South Africa, meet elegance plus innovation

The eagerly awaited HUAWEI Pura 70 Series has finally arrived in South Africa, bringing many

exciting innovations.

As the latest addition to HUAWEI’s lineup, this flagship series is a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone design, photography, and performance.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series marks a significant milestone as the first premium smartphone in the Pura lineup, featuring a revolutionary pop-out camera system, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and enhanced durability.

Huawei Pura 70’s

HUAWEI’s newest flagship models embody a fresh aesthetic that sets them apart in the crowded smartphone market.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series combines advanced imaging technology with a sleek and stylish design, offering users an unparalleled experience. With these smartphones, HUAWEI is not just keeping up with industry trends but setting new standards for what consumers can expect from their mobile devices.

This launch underscores HUAWEI’s dedication to delivering innovative, high-performance products that cater to the needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers.

Aesthetic Brilliance and Revolutionary Photography: The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra

Drawing inspiration from the shimmering lights of the River Seine at night, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra features a vegan leather back panel adorned with an embossed starry pattern and subtle plaid texture, creating a sophisticated look.

The XMAGE label and red-ringed camera lenses further enhance the elegant design. In contrast, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro offers a minimalist aesthetic in classic black and pure snow white, appealing to the style-conscious consumer.

Meanwhile, the Pura 70 introduces a vibrant cherry rose pink alongside the traditional black and

white options, catering to those who prefer a more youthful and trendy appearance.

Ranked by DXOMark, the No. 1 Smartphone Camera. The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra sets new

standards in mobile photography with its groundbreaking Ultra Lighting Pop-out Camera. This

innovative feature includes a 1-inch sensor and a large F1.6 aperture, offering exceptional light

intake, among the highest in the smartphone industry.

The retractable camera design automatically extends during shooting, optimizing the internal space for the large sensor and aperture while maintaining a sleek profile of just 8.4mm in thickness.

This advancement represents a significant leap forward in mobile imaging technology, delivering professional-quality photos in a compact, stylish device.

Unmatched Speed and Durability: The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series breaks new ground with its Ultra Speed Snapshot feature,

available on both the primary and telephoto cameras. This technology enables users to capture

fast-moving subjects with remarkable clarity.

Powered by the advanced Ultra Lighting imaging system and the pioneering HUAWEI XD Motion Engine, the Ultra Speed Snapshot can freeze action at speeds up to 300km/h.

Whether you’re photographing a speeding car, a shuttlecock in mid-air, or a playful pet at home, the Pura 70 Ultra ensures crystal-clear images every time.

Durability is another standout feature of the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series. The Pura 70 and Pura 70

Pro models come equipped with Super Durable Kunlun Glass, featuring a reinforced network

skeleton that doubles its strength. The Pura 70 Ultra goes further with Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass, which combines enhanced scratch resistance with exceptional wear and drop protection.

This advanced glass, made from innovative amorphous diamond carbon material, offers

outstanding transparency and hardness, increasing scratch resistance by 300%.

With these robust features, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series ensures your device can withstand the rigors of daily use while maintaining its sleek appearance.

Revolutionary Battery Performance and Intelligent Features: The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series sets a new standard for battery performance, achieving a perfect

balance between long standby times, rapid charging, and sleek design.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra boasts the largest battery in the series with a slim 8.4mm profile. Its impressive 5200mAh battery supports 100W wired and 80W wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge, allowing it to recharge in minutes.

Users can now enjoy continuous usage without worrying about running out of power.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro further innovates with a 5050mAh battery within an 8.4mm frame,

offering 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. It can reach 50% battery life in just 15 minutes.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 includes a robust 4900mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless

charging capabilities.

Equipped with the new EMUI 14.2 operating system, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series enhances the

user experience with intelligent and seamless features.

The AI Gesture Control improves efficiency through intuitive gesture-based interactions. At the same time, AI Privacy View protects user information by displaying message details only when the owner is looking at the phone. If multiple people or non-owners are detected, the message details are automatically hidden, ensuring privacy in shared spaces.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series is now available starting from R19 999.00, with promotional gifts

valued over R7 700.00 on the HUAWEI online store (Ts & Cs apply) and at HUAWEI Authorised Experience Stores.

The series is also available in operator stores starting from R699 on a 36-month plan.

