Season two of the popular Netflix series Savage Beauty makes its return on June 28 promising an even more emotionally stretching set of episodes.

We have the Bhengu family, a prominent family at war with a mystery woman who threatens to expose family secrets.

That’s not all, the mystery woman entrenches herself in the family in season one only for the first bout of the series to end with a cliffhanger.

Season two kicks off literally at guns pointed. While we won’t share much about cinematic details, it was interesting to see some South African actors raise the bar on performance when we went to the premier this past weekend.

Season 2 of the Netflix drama Savage Beauty debuts on 28 June 2024, and while the rest of South Africa waits on bated breath to find out how a certain woman will fair against the notorious Bhengu family, the premier did not hold back on glitz and glam.

Some of the country’s leading thespians made an appearance all dressed under the theme of revenge dress.

An opulent affair described some of the cocktails served as the who’s-who of the entertainment industry shared smiles captured by buzzing paparazzi.

The night began with light snacks and some adult beverages to wet the pallet before the nights’ main attraction took center stage.

Drama, action, mixed oozing appeal meant season 2 of Savage drama promised to raise the bar in South African entertainment, all under the Netflix streaming service umbrella.

Will the said villain finally get her way or will we see new villains take centre stage?

The series is directed by Rea Rangaka, Thati Peele, and Denny Miller alongside executive producers Lebogang Magoshoa, Nimrod Geva, and Harriet Gavshon.

Siphiwe Hlabangane and JP Potgieter also play key roles in bringing this thrilling drama to life.

The latest series is produced by Quizzical Pictures and penned by team members, Nelisa Ngcobo, Lebogang Mogahoa, Neo Sibiya.

