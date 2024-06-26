Should schools allow smartphones or not, this is a question that has polarized many, as different perspectives tend to lean toward arguments that time has changed while traditionalists argue smartphones in classrooms may be more of a distraction than a benefit.

The presence of smartphones in schools has become a hotly debated topic. Proponents argue they can be valuable learning tools, while opponents worry about distractions and potential misuse. Let’s weigh both sides of the argument.

Pros:

Smartphones offer access to a vast amount of educational resources, from online libraries and interactive apps to educational videos and collaboration tools.

Teachers can integrate these resources into their lessons, fostering a more engaging and interactive learning experience.

Students can stay connected with parents and guardians throughout the day.

In emergencies, a phone allows them to quickly contact emergency services or designated contacts.

With responsible use, smartphones can help students develop essential digital citizenship skills, such as online safety, responsible communication, and critical thinking when evaluating information online.

Cons:

Smartphones can be a major source of distraction, hindering a student’s ability to concentrate in class and complete assignments. Social media notifications, texting, and games can easily pull their attention away from learning.

Cyberbullying and online safety: Smartphones can be a breeding ground for cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate content. Schools need strategies to prevent and address these issues if students have unrestricted access to their phones throughout the day.

Not all students have access to smartphones or reliable internet connections. Unrestricted phone use could create an uneven playing field, exacerbating educational disparities.

The decision of whether or not to allow smartphones in schools is complex. While they offer clear learning benefits and communication advantages, the potential for distraction and misuse cannot be ignored.

Schools need to weigh these factors and develop clear policies that promote responsible phone use and mitigate potential downsides.

Finding a balance between maximizing the educational benefits of technology and minimizing distractions can ensure a safe and focused learning environment for all students.

In a country where more than half of disadvantaged schools don’t have libraries or textbooks and 43% of learners don’t have access to books at home, having tablets or smart devices in the classroom goes a long way to address the digital divide.

Kids can easily look up topics for assignments and gain easy access to information.

Even with these perks, a study has found that the best results, both in terms of academic performance and an improvement in mental health, are felt when schools ban smartphones entirely.

According to the study, girls especially fared much better after smartphones were banned in schools, reporting a 60% decline in psychological symptoms and a 22% improvement in their maths marks.

Socially, both boys and girls benefited from the ban, with fewer instances of cyberbullying and a marked improvement in face-to-face communication.

Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa argues that restrictions during COVID-19 were a lot more challenging as kids that could not go to school meant parents were forced to factor in remote learning, and starring at screens.

This came with monitoring screen time, which was a major challenge.

While schools are embracing technology, progressive steps have been made where students have laptops in class including submitting assignments electronically.

Collard adds how online learning is interactive and apps like Siyavula make learning maths and physical science fun.

“Duolingo introduces gamification, meaning learning a new language feels a lot like playing a video game, complete with rewards and all the dopamine that goes with it.”

In a country where more than half of disadvantaged schools don’t have libraries or textbooks and 43% of learners don’t have access to books at home, having tablets or smart devices in the classroom goes a long way to address the digital divide.

Kids can easily look up topics for assignments and gain easy access to information.

Collard does note how there can be drawbacks to schools allowing kids free rein with their smartphones in class. The obvious disadvantage is that children are always distracted, even when their smartphones are on silent.

The best results, both in terms of academic performance and an improvement in mental health, are felt when schools ban smartphones entirely, a recent Norwegian study has found according to Collard.

According to the study, girls especially fared much better after smartphones were banned in schools, reporting a 60% decline in psychological symptoms and a 22% improvement in their maths marks.

Socially, both boys and girls benefited from the ban, with fewer instances of cyberbullying and a marked improvement in face-to-face communication.

Another UNESCO study of 14 countries reported similar findings, saying that mere proximity to a smartphone distracted students and had a negative impact on learning.

The report noted that one in four schools worldwide has banned smartphones, most notably in Central and Southern Asia, as well as in France, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

In Australia, different states have various levels of restrictions, from complete bans in primary schools to policies promoting digital safety programs.

In the UK, Spain and Belgium, schools that have barred smartphones have seen students’ academic performance soar.

Both these studies point to the same recommendation, which both parents and educators would do well to heed.

Technology should be used mindfully within safe limits.

Digital literacy training programs in the classroom are crucial and should be part of the standard curriculums including education about privacy and cybersecurity with an emphasis on online risks, how to protect personal information and how to navigate digital spaces safely.

It should also include awareness about the cyber-psychological effects that smartphones have on children’s mental well-being and academic performance and provide coping mechanisms.

As with most things in life, technology should be used in moderation and responsibly in the classroom, meaning provided and controlled by the school – or simply not at all.

Because of the above, a leading girls’ school in the Western Cape is considering implementing a a pouch system, which ensures kids’ phones are locked while they are on campus. This school supports its smartphone ban with digital literacy, security awareness, and well-being training.

Also read: What to do if you’re in an accident in 2024, what you need to know