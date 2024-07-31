Burn Media Sites
Industry News

Buthelezi appointed as Nelson Mandela Foundation new Chief Executive

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
20220325 - Pari StaffPhoto: Bram Lammers

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Dr. Mbongiseni Buthelezi as its new Chief Executive.

Buthelezi, who previously led the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) and served as an Associate Professor at the University of Johannesburg, brings a unique blend of scholarly, activist, and managerial skills to the role.

His commitment to justice, transformation, and memory aligns with the Foundation’s mission.

As he takes the helm, Buthelezi aims to lead the organization into a transformative phase, emphasizing courage, imagination, and determination.

Dr. Mbongiseni Buthelezi has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, starting on October 1st, 2024, following an extensive executive search, the Board of Trustees of the Foundation enthusiastically announced Dr. Buthelezi’s appointment.

Professor Njabulo Ndebele, Board Chair, praised Dr. Buthelezi for his exceptional blend of scholarly, activist, and managerial skills, foreseeing his leadership as pivotal for the Foundation’s future growth.

Previously heading the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) and serving as an Associate Professor at the University of Johannesburg, Buthelezi is renowned for his deep engagement with issues of justice, transformation, and memory. His career reflects a commitment to realizing Nelson Mandela’s vision of a liberated future through confronting historical injustices.

“I am deeply honored to take on this role,” remarked Dr. Buthelezi, expressing confidence in the Foundation’s potential to significantly impact South Africa’s trajectory in the coming decade. Emphasizing the need for courage and imagination, he envisions the Foundation playing a crucial role both domestically and internationally in advocating for justice.

Verne Harris, the outgoing Acting Chief Executive, voiced strong support for Buthelezi’s appointment, foreseeing it as a catalyst for the Foundation’s continued growth and impact.

“This pivotal appointment marks a new chapter for the Foundation, strengthening our resolve to advance our mission,” Harris affirmed, pledging ongoing support during the transition.

Dr. Buthelezi’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the Nelson Mandela Foundation, poised to build on its legacy and expand its influence in shaping a more equitable South Africa and global discourse on justice.

His leadership is anticipated to usher in a new era of innovation and resilience, ensuring the Foundation’s relevance and effectiveness in the years ahead.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

