Bio & Health Tech

RecoMed, Kaelo Health simplify access to virtual healthcare

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko

In a groundbreaking collaboration, one of South Africa’s health tech innovator RecoMed has partnered with Kaelo Health, a low-cost health insurance provider, to revolutionize access to medical care.

Their online platform empowers patients by offering virtual consultations with healthcare practitioners, bridging geographical gaps and enhancing affordability.

Virtual consultation 

Kaelo Health policyholders can now easily schedule virtual appointments through the platform. With just a few clicks, patients gain access to healthcare professionals, eliminating the need for physical visits.

The platform significantly reduces the cost of self-care. Before the consultation, patients answer screening questions curated by the practitioner. This streamlined process ensures efficient guidance during the online appointment.

Telehealth consultations transcend borders, allowing patients to choose their primary healthcare provider regardless of location.

Whether in rural areas or bustling cities, individuals can book, consult, and seek advice with ease.

Health insurance vs. Medical aid

Health insurance differs from traditional medical aid. It offers specific medical services at a cost-effective point, making private healthcare accessible to a broader segment of South Africans.

Unlike rigid medical aid schemes, health insurance provides flexibility in pricing and coverage.

Kaelo’s vision

Dr. Arianna Alletzhauser, Head of Clinical Operations at Kaelo Health, emphasizes their mission: “To provide quality and affordable healthcare that improves the lives of all South Africans.”

By collaborating with RecoMed, Kaelo extends access to primary healthcare services through an innovative online platform.

Empowering patients

Sheraan Amod, CEO at RecoMed, highlights their role in powering Kaelo’s patient platform. By effectively lowering the cost of primary healthcare, RecoMed contributes to a healthier, more connected South Africa.

As usage of the platform grows, Alletzhauser expresses excitement about reaching more people with virtual medical advice and essential healthcare services. Kaelo Health’s vision becomes a reality, one click at a time.

In this era of digital transformation, Kaelo Health and RecoMed exemplify how technology can democratize healthcare, ensuring that quality medical advice is accessible to all.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

