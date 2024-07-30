Uber sets the story straight on vehicle age policy for SA drivers

There have been recent reports on Uber’s policy that only cars that are three years and newer can operate on the platform.

These reports have caused some confusion with many thinking that cars currently on the platform must be three years old and newer, which is not the case.

Recent media reports concerning a three-year vehicle age restriction for Uber drivers in South Africa have led to widespread confusion.

To address these inaccuracies, Uber has issued a clarification on its existing policy, which was implemented in 2022.

The policy stipulates that all new drivers registering on the Uber platform must own a vehicle that is no older than three years.

This requirement, however, does not apply to existing drivers who were already active on the platform prior to the policy’s implementation.

Such drivers may continue to use their vehicles for up to eight years, a standard aligned with international industry practices.

“It is important to clarify that this policy only affects new drivers joining the Uber platform,” said Cassie Jaganyi, Head of Communications for Uber South Africa. “There is no requirement for existing drivers to replace their vehicles every three years.”

Uber emphasizes that the vehicle age policy is primarily driven by safety considerations.

Newer vehicles are generally equipped with advanced safety features, which contribute to a safer environment for both riders and drivers.

Additionally, the policy helps maintain a high standard of vehicle quality on the platform, enhancing the overall rider experience.

“Safety is a paramount concern for Uber,” Jaganyi added. “By implementing this policy, we are taking proactive steps to ensure the well-being of our drivers and riders. It is essential to dispel any misconceptions about the policy and to reiterate our commitment to providing a safe and reliable ride-sharing service.”

Uber’s vehicle age policy is designed to balance the need for safety and quality with the interests of its driver-partners.

By clarifying the policy’s scope, Uber aims to foster trust and transparency within its community.

