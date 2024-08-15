Applications for the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme now open

The SAB Foundation, a South African grant-making organization, is inviting applications for its Tholoana Enterprise Programme.

This sought-after 18-month program empowers small business owners across all sectors to achieve significant personal and professional growth.

Designed for diverse entrepreneurs

The program actively seeks participation from a diverse range of entrepreneurs, including:

Women

Youth

Individuals residing in rural areas

Persons with disabilities

Benefits of participation

Past participants have lauded the program’s transformative impact, crediting it with:

Increased business turnover

Creation of additional employment opportunities

Program highlights

The Tholoana Enterprise Programme provides comprehensive support by offering:

Extensive skills development workshops

Individualized mentorship and coaching

Access to markets and financial resources

Practical business tools

Focus on inclusivity and well-being

The program prioritizes balanced representation from all South African provinces, including peri-urban and rural areas. It additionally offers mental health assistance to ensure holistic well-being for participating entrepreneurs.

Measurable success

The Tholoana Enterprise Programme boasts a proven track record. It has supported over 650 businesses, with:

50% owned by women

57% owned by youth

3% owned by persons with disabilities

These businesses have achieved a combined turnover increase of R475 million since the program’s inception.

Eligibility criteria and application process

To be eligible for the Tholoana Enterprise Programme, businesses must:

Be fully operational for at least 12 months

Be majority black-owned and managed (51%)

Be headquartered in South Africa

Be actively managed full-time by the applicant

Possess relevant skills and experience for the business sector

The program prioritizes applications from:

Enterprises owned or benefiting persons with disabilities

Women and youth-owned businesses

Businesses located in peri-urban and rural areas

Businesses that create employment opportunities in underserved regions

Application dates and link

The application period for the Tholoana Enterprise Programme is open from August 1st to September 9th, 2024, at midday.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply online at:

https://www.sabfoundation.co.za/tholoana-enterprise-programme.