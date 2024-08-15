The DStv Content Creator Awards unveiled their highly anticipated nominees list at a vibrant event in Johannesburg. The annual awards celebrate the best and…
Applications for the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme now open
The SAB Foundation, a South African grant-making organization, is inviting applications for its Tholoana Enterprise Programme.
This sought-after 18-month program empowers small business owners across all sectors to achieve significant personal and professional growth.
Designed for diverse entrepreneurs
The program actively seeks participation from a diverse range of entrepreneurs, including:
- Women
- Youth
- Individuals residing in rural areas
- Persons with disabilities
Benefits of participation
Past participants have lauded the program’s transformative impact, crediting it with:
- Increased business turnover
- Creation of additional employment opportunities
Program highlights
The Tholoana Enterprise Programme provides comprehensive support by offering:
- Extensive skills development workshops
- Individualized mentorship and coaching
- Access to markets and financial resources
- Practical business tools
Focus on inclusivity and well-being
The program prioritizes balanced representation from all South African provinces, including peri-urban and rural areas. It additionally offers mental health assistance to ensure holistic well-being for participating entrepreneurs.
Measurable success
The Tholoana Enterprise Programme boasts a proven track record. It has supported over 650 businesses, with:
- 50% owned by women
- 57% owned by youth
- 3% owned by persons with disabilities
These businesses have achieved a combined turnover increase of R475 million since the program’s inception.
Eligibility criteria and application process
To be eligible for the Tholoana Enterprise Programme, businesses must:
- Be fully operational for at least 12 months
- Be majority black-owned and managed (51%)
- Be headquartered in South Africa
- Be actively managed full-time by the applicant
- Possess relevant skills and experience for the business sector
The program prioritizes applications from:
- Enterprises owned or benefiting persons with disabilities
- Women and youth-owned businesses
- Businesses located in peri-urban and rural areas
- Businesses that create employment opportunities in underserved regions
Application dates and link
The application period for the Tholoana Enterprise Programme is open from August 1st to September 9th, 2024, at midday.
Interested entrepreneurs can apply online at:
https://www.sabfoundation.co.za/tholoana-enterprise-programme.