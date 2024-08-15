Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Future Tech

Applications for the SAB Foundation Tholoana Enterprise Programme now open

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

The SAB Foundation, a South African grant-making organization, is inviting applications for its Tholoana Enterprise Programme.

This sought-after 18-month program empowers small business owners across all sectors to achieve significant personal and professional growth.

Designed for diverse entrepreneurs

The program actively seeks participation from a diverse range of entrepreneurs, including:

  • Women
  • Youth
  • Individuals residing in rural areas
  • Persons with disabilities

Benefits of participation

Past participants have lauded the program’s transformative impact, crediting it with:

  • Increased business turnover
  • Creation of additional employment opportunities

Program highlights

The Tholoana Enterprise Programme provides comprehensive support by offering:

  • Extensive skills development workshops
  • Individualized mentorship and coaching
  • Access to markets and financial resources
  • Practical business tools

Focus on inclusivity and well-being

The program prioritizes balanced representation from all South African provinces, including peri-urban and rural areas. It additionally offers mental health assistance to ensure holistic well-being for participating entrepreneurs.

Measurable success

The Tholoana Enterprise Programme boasts a proven track record. It has supported over 650 businesses, with:

  • 50% owned by women
  • 57% owned by youth
  • 3% owned by persons with disabilities

These businesses have achieved a combined turnover increase of R475 million since the program’s inception.

Eligibility criteria and application process

To be eligible for the Tholoana Enterprise Programme, businesses must:

  • Be fully operational for at least 12 months
  • Be majority black-owned and managed (51%)
  • Be headquartered in South Africa
  • Be actively managed full-time by the applicant
  • Possess relevant skills and experience for the business sector

The program prioritizes applications from:

  • Enterprises owned or benefiting persons with disabilities
  • Women and youth-owned businesses
  • Businesses located in peri-urban and rural areas
  • Businesses that create employment opportunities in underserved regions

Application dates and link

The application period for the Tholoana Enterprise Programme is open from August 1st to September 9th, 2024, at midday.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply online at:

https://www.sabfoundation.co.za/tholoana-enterprise-programme.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
DStv Content Creator Awards 2024 Nominees: Vote for your favorite creators
Industry News 16 Aug 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.