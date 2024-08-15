Burn Media Sites
Future Tech

Grandmothers graduate with digital skills

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
A wave of excitement swept through Alexandra township as 33 grandmothers, or “gogos,” celebrated their graduation from the GOGOs with Vuma digital skills training program, this August.

This remarkable initiative, spearheaded by goGOGOgo in partnership with Vuma, has empowered these women to embrace technology and become active participants in the digital age.

For years, many older adults have felt intimidated by technology, plagued by fears of scams and online dangers.

goGOGOgo recognized this challenge and developed programs to bridge the digital divide.

Through engaging workshops and supportive communities, the GOGOs with Vuma program has helped these women overcome their fears and build confidence.

The impact extends far beyond individual empowerment. By equipping gogos with digital skills, the program strengthens families and communities.

Grandmothers can now support their grandchildren’s education, access essential information, and connect with loved ones more easily.

One graduate, Gogo Priscilla Talakgale, shared her joy, saying, “This program has shown us that learning is for everyone, no matter your age. I’m excited to use my new skills to help my grandchildren and stay connected with the world.”

Her granddaughter, Jayden Madonsela, expressed her gratitude, “My gogo is no longer afraid of technology. She can help us with homework and even teach other gogos. It’s amazing!”

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month, the achievements of these gogos serve as an inspiration. They are proof that with the right support, anyone can thrive in the digital age. The GOGOs with Vuma program is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of empowering older adults.

By breaking down barriers and fostering a love of learning, this initiative is creating a brighter future for both the gogos and the communities they serve.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

