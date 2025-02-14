Samsung Brings Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification and Sleep Apnea Features to Galaxy Watch in South Africa

Samsung Electronics recently announced that two health feature updates on its Galaxy Watch line-up are now available for the South African market. The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) and Sleep Apnea detection features, accessible through the Samsung Health Monitor app, provide Galaxy Watch users with enhanced tools to manage their cardiovascular health more effectively. These software updates, which went live on January 13, 2025, are part of Samsung’s ongoing commitment to improving health monitoring capabilities through wearable technology.

The IHRN feature is designed to detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition that can lead to severe health complications if left undiagnosed. By continuously monitoring and recording heart rhythms, this feature offers users a better understanding of their heart health. Alongside the IHRN, the Samsung Health Monitor app also allows Galaxy Watch users to monitor their blood pressure and perform on-demand electrocardiogram (ECG) tests, giving a comprehensive view of their cardiovascular health from the convenience of their wrist.

Following its approval by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) in 2023, the IHRN feature has already been rolled out in various global markets. South Africa is one of the latest regions to benefit from this advancement.

In addition to the IHRN feature, the new Sleep Apnea detection tool offers users the ability to identify early signs of obstructive sleep apnea, a common but serious sleep disorder that often goes undiagnosed. According to the South African Society for Sleep and Health, 26% of adults in South Africa are affected by sleep apnea, a condition that can lead to severe health risks such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Both features, integrated into the Samsung Health Monitor app, further enhance Galaxy Watch’s ability to support users in managing their overall health. These tools are part of Samsung’s larger initiative to provide consumers with the technology they need to easily manage and take control of their health and well-being. Initially available on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch7, Watch6 Classic, and Watch FE, the features will be expanded to previous editions in the near future.

As one of the leaders in wearable health technology, Samsung continues to bring cutting-edge features to its devices, making it easier for users to track and maintain their health and wellness with greater confidence.