TikTok Gets Smart: New STEM Feed Launches in Africa

Move over dance challenges and viral trends—TikTok is strengthening its role in education! The popular social media platform has launched a dedicated Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) feed in over 20 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. This new feature aims to provide users with engaging and fact-checked educational content from respected experts.

A Hub for Knowledge Seekers

TikTok, with over a billion users worldwide, has evolved beyond an entertainment platform into a space for discovery and learning. The #LearnOnTikTok initiative has already proven popular, offering educational content across various subjects. The new STEM feed builds on this foundation by curating videos specifically focused on science and technology.

“TikTok is home to more than entertainment,” says Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok. “It’s a platform where users come to make discoveries… #STEMTok expands the world of discovery while educating them with enriching content.”

Engaging the Next Generation

With a significant portion of TikTok’s user base being teenagers, the platform has the potential to supplement STEM education in an engaging format. The STEM feed offers content on topics ranging from microbiology to robotics, making learning more accessible and interactive.

To ensure accuracy, the STEM feed features content in English with auto-translated subtitles, verified by two independent fact-checking organizations: CSN and Poynter. This helps combat misinformation and ensures users receive reliable educational content.

Meet the STEM Creators

The STEM feed includes global content but also features a growing number of African creators passionate about making STEM subjects accessible and engaging. Here are a few to watch:

Aisha Bande (@chemistrywithaishabande) – A Nigerian educator simplifying complex scientific concepts.

– A Nigerian educator simplifying complex scientific concepts. Mpho T Makhema (@mphokatmakhema) – A South African math teacher breaking down tricky concepts.

– A South African math teacher breaking down tricky concepts. Eric Mwaura (@profmwaura01) – A Kenyan creator exploring fascinating STEM topics with interactive content.

– A Kenyan creator exploring fascinating STEM topics with interactive content. UcheOflagos (@UcheOflagos) – A Nigerian tech enthusiast empowering aspiring African programmers.

– A Nigerian tech enthusiast empowering aspiring African programmers. Samkelo Mhlophe (@thishawakutiktok) – A South African Life Science teacher using music to teach STEM.

– A South African Life Science teacher using music to teach STEM. Duncanzz (@duncanzz) – A Kenyan tech expert sharing practical tech solutions.

– A Kenyan tech expert sharing practical tech solutions. Oge Hezeonu (@ogehezeonu) – A Nigerian digital innovator covering the latest tech trends.

– A Nigerian digital innovator covering the latest tech trends. Homework Help 365 Days (@homework_help365_days) – A South African creator making STEM subjects easier to understand.

– A South African creator making STEM subjects easier to understand. Wambui (@hikingtechie) – A Kenyan hiker creatively reviewing tech gadgets.

– A Kenyan hiker creatively reviewing tech gadgets. First Class Lower (@first_class_lower) – A Nigerian science communicator making STEM relatable.

– A Nigerian science communicator making STEM relatable. Jessy Lesley (@jessylesley) – A Kenyan tech enthusiast creating content on gadget reviews and tutorials.

A Growing Educational Resource

With the launch of the STEM feed, TikTok is further solidifying its role as a platform where learning and discovery thrive. While it does not replace formal education, it offers a unique way for users to explore STEM subjects in an engaging and accessible manner. As the STEM community on TikTok continues to grow, we can expect even more innovative educational content in the future.