Google on Monday revealed a first round of “feature drops” for its Pixel phones, including new camera tools and phone call updates.

“Now, you can turn a photo into a portrait on Pixel by blurring the background post-snap,” the company said on its website.

This means that Pixel users can now create a portrait-style image out of any photo on their phones via Google Photos.

Additionally, Google Assistant will be able to detect unknown and “robocalls” before a Pixel device rings.

“And when it’s not a robocall, your phone rings a few moments later with helpful context about who is calling and why”, Google explained.

For Pixel 4, the company is also updating Google Duo to better frame video calls to accommodate for movement and provide smoother playback during unstable internet connections.

“When you make Duo video calls on Pixel 2, 3 and 4, you can now apply a portrait filter as well,” the company said.

The feature drop includes a number of improvements for Pixel devices too, and with Google generally rolling out Pixel features to Android smartphones, it’s safe to say these new features might reach the latter audience in the future.

According to the company, however, Pixel’s new features will roll out over the next month.

Feature image: Google