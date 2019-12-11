Well, enjoy this relief even if it may be just for a few hours. Eskom on Wednesday announced it will terminate load shedding from 11pm Wednesday.

That means, for the first time this week, no overnight load shedding will be implemented.

#POWERALERT 2

Date: 11 December 2019 Stage 2 rotational loadshedding will be terminated by 23:00 hours tonight. Stage 2 loadshedding will resume from 09:00 until 23:00 on Thursday @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @ewnupdates @IOL @News24 @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/F3L5WO6ekG — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 11, 2019

But it’s not all good news though. Stage 2 will resume from 9am Thursday.

The reason Eskom cites are improvements made to the pumped storage reserve levels.

Eskom has noted that a despite number of its plants have also recovered from their untimely slumbers, unavailable capacity remains at over 9500MW.

Nevertheless, this is a step in the right direction.

After Monday’s Stage 6 announcement, it seemed that it could only be downhill for the power utility.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also promised the country that no load shedding will be implemented during the Christmas period.

Whether that materialises is anyone’s guess.

Feature image: Johnny Mirkovic via Unsplash