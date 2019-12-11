Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

Eskom will terminate load shedding tonight, but it’s not over yet

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom load shedding power electricity nikola johnny mirkovic unsplash

Well, enjoy this relief even if it may be just for a few hours. Eskom on Wednesday announced it will terminate load shedding from 11pm Wednesday.

That means, for the first time this week, no overnight load shedding will be implemented.

But it’s not all good news though. Stage 2 will resume from 9am Thursday.

The reason Eskom cites are improvements made to the pumped storage reserve levels.

Eskom has noted that a despite number of its plants have also recovered from their untimely slumbers, unavailable capacity remains at over 9500MW.

Nevertheless, this is a step in the right direction.

After Monday’s Stage 6 announcement, it seemed that it could only be downhill for the power utility.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also promised the country that no load shedding will be implemented during the Christmas period.

Whether that materialises is anyone’s guess.

Feature image: Johnny Mirkovic via Unsplash

