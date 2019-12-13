Instagram reveals South Africa’s 10 most followed hashtags of 2019

2019’s sure been a year. For South Africa, that means extreme highs and depressing lows, but one things for sure, the country didn’t stop using social media.

That’s true for Instagram too.

This week, Instagram published the top 10 list of the most followed hashtags in the country for the past year. Some results are pretty surprising.

#Love and #Fashion topped the list, with #Sandton coming in second.

#Memes rank fourth, while #CardiB is the most followed person in the form of a hashtag in the country.

As a hashtag, #SouthAfrica was only the sixth most followed in the country.

See the full list below:

#Love #Fashion #Sandton #Memes #CardiB #SouthAfrica #Iyadilizokumangaza #Iyadilabantu #Instagood #TheQueenMzansi

Feature image: Instagram