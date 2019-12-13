Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Instagram

Instagram reveals South Africa’s 10 most followed hashtags of 2019

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
Instagram Threads

2019’s sure been a year. For South Africa, that means extreme highs and depressing lows, but one things for sure, the country didn’t stop using social media.

That’s true for Instagram too.

This week, Instagram published the top 10 list of the most followed hashtags in the country for the past year. Some results are pretty surprising.

#Love and #Fashion topped the list, with #Sandton coming in second.

#Memes rank fourth, while #CardiB is the most followed person in the form of a hashtag in the country.

As a hashtag, #SouthAfrica was only the sixth most followed in the country.

See the full list below:

  1. #Love
  2. #Fashion
  3. #Sandton
  4. #Memes
  5. #CardiB
  6. #SouthAfrica
  7. #Iyadilizokumangaza
  8. #Iyadilabantu
  9. #Instagood
  10. #TheQueenMzansi

Feature image: Instagram

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
candle load shedding eskom south africa prateek gautam unsplash stage 2
No load shedding today, as Eskom keeps President Ramaphosa’s promise
Infrastructure 17 Dec 2019
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.