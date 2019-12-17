No load shedding today, as Eskom keeps President Ramaphosa’s promise

No load shedding will be implemented by Eskom on Tuesday, the power utility announced on Twitter.

The good news comes after an entire weekend without power cuts, and a week prior that included the debut of Stage 6 load shedding — the country’s most severe planned rolling blackouts in its history.

While the probability of load shedding remains low for the week ahead, unavailable capacity remains above 9500MW.

Eskom requires unplanned breakdowns to be below 9500MW to ensure the risk of load shedding is minimised.

The announcement also comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised South Africa that no power cuts will take place between 17 December 2019 and 13 January 2020.

So far, he’s kept that promise.

Feature image: Prateek Gautam via Unsplash